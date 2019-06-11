10 th Jagran Film Festival Announces Jury Members for Feature & Short Films. Big names of the Industry roped in

The 10 th edition of the World’s largest travelling film festival- Jagran Film

Festival (JFF) shared the list of jurors for feature films & short films. With the film festival celebrating

a decade of cinematic culture, the festival has roped in veteran industry insiders as the jury

members for both the sections. This year’s jury of JFF features acclaimed & noted Indian film

producers, directors, screenwriters & actors from the film fraternity. The film festival will witness a

different set of jury members for both the categories- Feature & short films.

The feature films for the ‘Best feature film award category’ will be reviewed by Shobu Yarlagadda,

Producer of the biggest blockbuster Indian movie- Baahubali, Farah Khan- established Indian film

director and producer and two-time National Award winner Ketan Mehta.

While the short films will be reviewed by well known film actress and producer Diya Mirza; film

producer, director and screenwriter Nikkhil Advani; and writer, director and Chief Content Officer

and Head of The Viral Fever Originals Sameer Saxena. After reviewing the movies, the jurors will

then select a short film for Best Short Film award category.

Both the categories aim to celebrate and recognise some of the biggest and best work of directors

and filmmakers who have incredible stories to tell in the feature & short film format.

Jagran Film Festival has gained immense popularity and each year it attempts to present a treat for

cinema lovers by showing unique and popular movies during the show. Some prominent sections of

the Festival are World Panorama, Indian Showcase, Jagran Shorts, Homage, Country Focus and the

Retrospective of films.

The following is a brief profile of the jury members for both the categories.

Shobu Yarlagadda: Shobhu produced the two-part mega blockbuster film Baahubali.

The first film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) premiered at the Brussels International

Fantastic Film Festival, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) premiered at the

British Film Institute. Baahubali became the highest grossing Indian multilingual film

franchise of all time globally with a cumulative box office earnings of approximately

₹1,900 crore. He is the co-founder and CEO of Arka Media Works and the son-in-law

of veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao. He has won the National Film Award, two

state Nandi Awards, three Filmfare South Awards, and the Telstra People’s Choice Award. He has

also worked as a line producer for films like Morning Raaga and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, and was

Executive Producer for Bobby and Pandurangadu.

Farah Khan: She has established herself as a globally renowned film director and

producer, with a Filmfare Best Director Award nomination for her directorial debut

Main Hoon Na. She became the second female director to be nominated for

Filmfare Best Director Award. Farah Khan has also won six Filmfare Awards for Best

Choreography and the National Film Award for Best Choreography. She has also

worked on international projects such as Marigold, Monsoon Wedding, Bombay

Dreams and the Chinese films Perhaps Love and Kung Fu Yoga, earning Tony Award

and Golden Horse Award nominations. In 2012 she made her film acting debut in a

leading role in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. Currently she is working with Rohit

Shetty on a new action comedy film

Ketan Mehta: Ketan Mehta is a well-known Indian film director

with over 20 years’ experience in the entertainment industry. His

work includes ten feature films, seven documentaries and two

television serials with expertise in diverse media forms from Film

to Television to Commercials to Shorts. Mehta’s first film, Bhavni

Bhavai, won him wide acclaim. His films have been selected for

various international film festivals such as Nantes (France) and the

Moscow Film Festival. Mirch Masala was one of acclaimed film and

won the Best Film Award at Hawaii. It was released in 52 cinemas

in the United States. Mehta has also served as a jury member at

various national and international film festivals. His films like Rang

Rasiya (2014) and Manjhi the Mountain Man (2015) opened to

universally positive reviews.

Diya Mirza: Film actress, producer and beauty queen who won the Miss Asia

Pacific 2000 title, Diya debuted in the film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001). She

subsequently featured in films, including Tumsa Nahin Dekha (2004), Dus

(2005), Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006), Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007),

Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Krazzy 4 (2008) and Sanju (2018). She co-

owns a production house, Born Free Entertainment, with her husband Sahil

Sangha. Curently she is making her web debut as an actress with the ZEE5 web

series Kaafir. She has also produced a sitcom web series titled Mind the

Malhotras, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Nikkhil Advani: Nikkhil Advani is an Indian film producer, director,

screenwriter and one of the co-founders of Emmay Entertainment, a motion

picture production company. Advani is the grandnephew of late producer N.

N. Sippy and second cousin of actor Tusshar Kapoor and producer Ekta

Kapoor. He worked as an assistant director with Sudhir Mishra in Is Raat Ki

Subah Nahin (1996), for which he also co-wrote the screenplay. He also

worked under Dharma Productions and assisted in Karan Johar’s first two

directorial projects, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

(2001). He also assisted Aditya Chopra in Mohabbatein (2000). After the

release of Patiala House in 2011, Nikkhil Advani has partnered with Monisha

Advani and Madhu Bhojwani to form Emmay Entertainment. Emmay

Entertainment’s first production was D-Day, a film directed by Nikkhil. His

recently released film was Hero and recent production release was Katti Batti.

Sameer Saxena: Sameer Saxena is the Chief Content Officer and Head,

The Viral Fever Originals. He has created and directed super-hit web

series such as Permanent Roommates, TVF Tripling and the recent hit

web series, ‘YehMeri Family’. With over 15 years of experience in

direction, Sameer began his career in consulting in 2002. After a seven-

year stint, he went on to work with some of the most reputed names in

the industry, such as White Tiger Productions and Endemol India, where

he directed Bigg Boss Season 6. Before joining TVF, Sameer founded

Gravity Motion Pictures and was a part of the organization for over six

years, as a director, producer and actor. Sameer graduated from the

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in 2002.

Mr Basant Rathore, Senior Vice President, Jagran Prakashan said,

“We are delighted to welcome on board a fantastic jury who has the enviable task of

choosing the first amongst equals. Looking forward to an exciting edition of the festival.”

The Festival kick starts from 18 th July in Delhi travelling through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad,

Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur,

Indore, and Bhopal, across the 18 cities and finally culminates on 29 th September in Mumbai.

