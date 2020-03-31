100 crore pledged by Hero Group towards Covid-19 relief effort

HERO GROUP PLEDGES RS 100 CRORE TOWARDS COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS
· OFFERS TO DEPLOY MODIFIED MOTORCYCLES AS TWO-WHEELER AMBULANCE IN RURAL AREAS
· TO DISTRIBUTE MASKS, SANITIZERS, GLOVES, MASKS & 100 VENTILATORS
· DISTRIBUTING MORE THAN 10,000 MEALS EVERYDAY
The Hero Group has pledged Rs 100 Crore as an aid for the ongoing COVID-19 relief-efforts in India. Half of this sum, Rs 50 Crore, will be contributed to the PM-Cares Fund and the remaining Rs 50 crore will be spent in other relief efforts.
The Hero Group (BML Munjal family) companies contributing to this fund include Hero MotoCorp, Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries and Hero Electronix.
