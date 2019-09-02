100 glorious days of Durgeshgorer Guptodhon

Adding another feather to its cap, the blockbuster treasure hunt film Durgeshgorer Guptodhon complete 100 Glorious Days at the Box office, becoming one of the few Bengali films to achieve that milestone. Earlier, the film had eamed the eminence of being the ‘ The Biggest Opener ‘ and the highest grossing Bengali film of 2019, still holding on to these titles.

The film has been running successfully across theaters regionally and nationally since its release on 24th May 2019 and gave oodless of houseful shows with total 6000 shows across Bengali and 294 shows nationally. Now, as the film hits a century at the Box Office and is still running successfully in theaters, the film will be exclusively available to the audience on the leading Bengali OTT platform- hoichoi. Therefore, people who have missed the opportunity to catch the blockbuster cinema at their nearest theaters will now get an opportunity to stream it only on hoichoi. hoichoi as a platform, aims to provide its viewers the best of Bengali entertainment. Thus, ensuring that Durgeshgorer Guptodhon becomes available for the worldwide audience was a top priority and the moment the film completed 100 day’s, hoichoi started streaming the film by giving it a World Digital Premiere.

Durgeshgorer Guptodhon takes the Bengali audience thought an exciting treasure quest with ounces of adventure and a dose of Bangaliana. Sequel to the superhit Guptodhoner Sondhanne , the films see the suave Professor from Oxford, Subarno Sen aka Sona da ( Abir Chatterjee) return for a second treasure hunt adventure and this time he visits one of his students ancestral home along this favorites- nephew, Aabir ( Arjun Chakraborty) and Aabir’s fiance, Jhinuk ( Ishaa Saha). The great grandfather of this student was an erstwhile zamindar and a renowned Artis of Bengal. There is a myth that runs in the family that they had once received a massive treasure, but all traces and trails of it had been lost. Sona’da along with Aabir and Jhinuk join a festivity in that mansion in Durgeshgorer and stumble upon the lost clues that may lead them in unearthing one of greatest treasures of Bengali!

Speak about this feat director Dhrubo Benerjee goes on to say, ” My first film Guptodhoner Sondhanne had completed 75 days at box office and my second film Durgeshgorer Guptodhon completed 100 days at box office and is also a blockbuster. Achieving this feat with only two films is like a dream for any new filmmaker and I’m thankful to my audience who excepted this film with open arms! “

Talking about this achievement Mahendra Sono, Co- founder & Director, SVF said : ” Durgeshgorer Guptodhon is a film that his resonated with the Bengali audience at every level. It has taken Bengali cinema to a new dimension by taking people from the age of 8 to 80 years run to the theater to catch a glimpse of Sona da and his adventures. I congratulate Dhrubo Benerjee, Aabir Chatterjee and the rest of the team for this huge achievement! It’s also my pleasure to announce that the film is streaming exclusively on hoichoi from today, for our worldwide audience to enjoy.

