13th ‘Hello Kolkata Short Films’ Festival

‘Hello Kolkata’ (3D News-Media & Films) had recently presented ‘Hello Kolkata SHORT-SCOPE’– its 13th Short Films’ Festival on 10th June eve at the iconic Birla Planetarium, Kolkata.

On 10th June, 3 wonderful Short Films, selected from 19 films, ranging from 2 till 21 minutes, on different topics of socio-cultural interests were screened, informed noted designer Annie Jain, one of the significant Jury Panelists of ‘Hello Kolkata Short-Scope’.

The screened short films are‘MAA’ and ‘Left Overs‘ (both by award-winning film-maker Rajat Tallukdar) and ‘Black Rose’ (silent film by writer & record-holder Reetwika Banerjee). The special screening of ‘Hello Kolkata Short-Scope’ included the musical ‘VOTE GEETI, directed by Asish Basak, that upholds the fact that Elections are an inseparable part of our life and civil society.

The next rounds of screening for ‘Hello Kolkata Short-Scope’ will happen on 30th June at Bangur Kolokakuli, A total of 12 films will be screened in this 13th edition of Short Films Fest, selected from about 50-odd films.

The novel concepts and interlinked social messages made this ‘Hello Kolkata’ endeavour an entertaining yet informative presentation, remarked talented model, actress & educationist Ms. Arpita Bose, one of the Special Guests for the show.

‘Hello Kolkata’s Short Films’ Festival, now in its 13th year, is actually a platform to showcase the budding potential of new-comers. We will also select the best talents amongst them for our upcoming 4th feature film– “GAME ON”, informed Asish Basak, Film-Maker and Editor-Director, Hello Kolkata. Apart from short films, the cultural eve also witnessed felicitation of special achievers from diverse sectors of the society including Ms. Arpita Bose as ‘Hello Kolkata STYLE ICON’, Magician Somnath, musical geniuses Sarod Baba, Jhumki Sen and Gayaki Mata, poet Soumitra Ghosh and entrepreneur Rudra Sen.



