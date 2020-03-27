14th edition of Art Dubai goes Online from 23rd March

Not letting anything stand in the way of expression and adapting to the evolving situation owing

to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 14th edition of Art Dubai is moving online. With years of

informed and intelligent curation, the fair is considered to be one of the most important events

on the global art calendar. While the edition was initially postponed, this year Art Dubai will

leave behind its regular home at Madinat Jumeirah and move to a robust online format for 2020.

Content for Art Dubai launches on Monday, 23 March 2020 and will be developing over time.

Digital components to be launched next week include the 2020 Online Catalogue, a Global Art

Forum live-broadcast and an Online Performance Programme curated by Marina Fokidis. In

the coming weeks a new series of “Planetary Feeds” will gather interviews, insights, personal

impressions and other content by contributors from around the world. You can expect

performance art and talks to appear online, too.

As part of the Art Dubai 2020 catalogue we will see Four digital gallery sections – Modern art,

Contemporary art, Bawwaba and Residents. Art Dubai’s four gallery sections drive meaningful

engagement with the rich cultural heritage and contemporary art practices from the Middle East

and extending to territories across the Asian and African continents as well as Latin America.

Contemporary showcases galleries from around the world, ranging from emerging art scenes

to established centers, presenting solo or group shows and offering new global perspectives to

help cultivate a culture of discovery. Modern features presentations by modern masters from

the MENASA region. Featuring exceptional works by 20th artists working in specific geo-

historical contexts, the section aims to drive new narratives and connections across exhibited

presentations and across time. Bawwaba – meaning ‘gateway’ in Arabic, serves as a portal to

discovery of works created in the past year or specifically for the fair, offering visitors a curated

reading of current artistic developments across wide geographical scopes across “The Global

South”, via ambitious solo artist presentations. . Residents showcases solo presentations from

invited galleries whose artists partake in a six-week residency in the UAE, encouraging artists to

immerse themselves in the local art scene and driving meaningful engagement with the rich

cultural heritage and contemporary art practices of the region.

Through Art Dubai’s 2020 Online Catalogue you will be able to view more than 500 artworks by

represented artists of Art Dubai participating galleries, allowing you to browse works, filter

selections through a range of criteria, as well as place purchase inquiries directly with the

galleries.

Here’s some of the highlights to watch out for:

Click-on works at Dubai’s popular galleries

There’s so much to see but be sure to click-on works from the local UAE galleries and look into

Middle East artists for a real flavor of what the regional art scene is all about. UAE galleries

such as Ayyam Gallery, Carbon 12, Custot Gallery, Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, Leila Heller

Gallery and Meem Gallery will all be participating in Art Dubai online this year.

Exciting contemporary work

The Third Line contribute in the Contemporary section, presenting the exciting and bold work of

Hassan Hajjaj. The artist who is based in London (with Moroccan origins) is known as the ‘Andy

Warhol of Marrakech’ due to his vivid and uniquely composed portrait photography.

Live performance art

It’s not all static art, this year’s live performances at Art Dubai also move online and will explore

the theme of “art as a form of healing”. Get ready to enjoy an array of dances and live art that

will demonstrate “a celebration of togetherness” exploring everything from communal

celebrations, unity and the world around us.

Key speaker – Mumbai based artist Anjolie Ela Menon

The theme of the talks this year is “Pretty Modern” based around a quote from artist Anjolie Ela

Menon, who is famous for her work in 1950s Mumbai. Expect some intellectual chat from a mix

of speakers including art historians, private collectors, art dealers, independent curators and

scholars as they unpack, complicate, and challenge the nuances of modernism: how it’s

communicated, the cultural overlaps the genre faces and much more, it will be truly mind-

expanding stuff.

To know more visit www.artdubai.ae and www.VisitDubai.com