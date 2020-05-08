159th Rabindra Jayanti Celebration by Narendrapur Police Station

By Suhrid Ghosh:- Rabindra Jayanti (রবীন্দ্র জয়ন্তী) is an annually celebrated cultural festival, prevalent among Bengalis around the world, in the remembrance of Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday anniversary.It is celebrated in early May, on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh (২৫শে বৈশাখ), since Tagore was born on this day of the year (২৫শে বৈশাখ, ১২৬৮) of the Bengali calendar.Every year, numerous cultural programmes & events, such as : Kabipranam (কবিপ্রণাম) – the songs (Rabindra Sangeet), poetries, dances and dramas, written and composed by Tagore, are organised in this particular day, by various schools, colleges & universities of Bengal, and also celebrated by different groups abroad, as a tribute to Tagore and his works. Throughout the globe, Tagore’s birth anniversary is largely celebrated at Santiniketan, Birbhum in West Bengal, chiefly in Visva-Bharati University, the institution founded by Tagore himself for the cultural, social and educational upliftment of the students as well as the society. Government of India Issued 5 Rupees coin in 2011 to mark the 150 Birth Anniversary in the honor of Rabindranath Tagore.

This year with the glorious presence of Shri Rajib Mishra, (I.G, South Bengal Zone),Shri Praveen Tripathi,(D.I.G,Presidency Range), Shri Rasid Munir Khan (S.P, Baruipur District Police),Shri Sukhamoy Chakraborty, (Inspector-In- Charge,Narendrapur Police Station) & other police officials.

On this auspicious day MLA Firdousi Begum donated Rs.30 Lakhs 82 thousand 115 Rupees for State Emergency Relief Fund to Shri Rasid Munir Khan(S.P, Baruipur District Police) with the help of 184 local clubs & Local Business Organisations.