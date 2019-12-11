15th December Kolkata will celebrate its day with Tata Steel 25 k

By Arisha Dutta: Kolkata, December 11, 2019: Procam International, promoters of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, outlined arrangements that are in place for Sunday, 15th December including medical facilities, new route and other facilities for the benefit of the participants.

Present on the occasion were Hugh Jones, Race Director; Dr Sanjukta Dutta, Medical Director and Head of Emergency, Fortis; Kamlesh Chatterjee, Working President, Dr Srikanth Sola, Co-founder, Director & CEO, Devic Earth. and VP West Bengal Athletic Association along with Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International. “The race has grown bigger and stronger with every edition. It is amazing how the city of jot embraced the distance running in the last five years rapidly. 40 different kinds of registered running related events in and around Kolkata are happening which is phenomenal. Come the race day 15,000-plus warriors will be at the starting line to embrace the magic of running.”- these kind words are said by Vivek Singh Jt. MD of Procam International. The Tata Steel Kolkata will be telecast live on Star Sports 2& Star Sports 2 HD from 6:00 am to 9:30 am. The event will also be streamed live on Hotstar.The new route introduced for the 25K and 10K is for the benefit of all participants and citizens of Kolkata. One of the most important aspect of the route-is that, it is a single way route.

The course for the only 25km World Athletics silver label race runs through iconic landmarks of the city including – Park street, Birla Mandir, Eden Gardens, Victoria Memorial, Sardar Sarovar Stadium among others. On this the Race Director Hugh Jones stated, “It’s lovely to be here as always. We’ve made some dramatic changes to the course and I am very happy with the new route as it’s lot more greener.”Measures have been taken in the following areas – Medical Facilities, Anti-pollution measures, and becoming a100% waste managed event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

