18th International Food Tech India 2019 in Kolkata from 15th to 17th November

International Exibition of Eastern India’s Premier Food & Hospitality Industry “Food Tech India 2019: Bekary Tech and Hotel Tech” is all set to start its 18th chapter from November 15th to 17th at the Science City Exibition Complex. The event will be inaugurated by the Food Processing Minister Mr. Abdul Rezzak Mollah.

This largest B2B Exibition which is in its 18th year , has been growing at a rate of 10 to 12% per annum. More than 150 Indian and foreign brands are participating at the Expo and for the first time this year a Dairy & Ice- Cream Expo will be held at the Exibition.

Mr.Zakir Hossain, Chief Convener of the Expo said in a Press Meet at the Kolkata Press Club along with the representatives from West Bengal Bakery Association Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India and Pashchimbanga Mistanna Byabsayee Samiti, that the growth average of this Expo in terms of volumes, revenues and footfall against the National growth average is 6% to 7% per year.

Various seminers and discussions on Bakery & Confectionery Industry, Culinary Industry and Sweets & Snacks Industry will be conducted during the three – day Exibition.

