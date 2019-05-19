Tue. May 21st, 2019

2 Kolkata Mountaineers Killed On Kanchenjunga Found

1 day ago

The bodies of two Indian mountaineers, who died in Nepal due to high altitude sickness near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga during an expedition to the world’s third tallest peak, have been recovered and flown to Kathmandu, officials said in the Nepali capital on Sunday.

Biplab Baidya (48) and Kuntal Karar (46) died on Wednesday night above Camp IV after they were unable to continue their descent from near the 8,586-metre peak due to hypothermia and snowblindness.

The bodies of Biplab Baidya and Kuntal Kanrar were first carried by rescuers from the mountain’s highest camp to near the base camp and then flown to Kathmandu in a helicopter. The bodies were kept at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital at Maharajgunj in the outskirts of Kathmandu for autopsy, said a staff member of Peak Promotion, which conducted the expedition.

