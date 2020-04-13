200K people across 50 countries attend Online Sahaja Yoga Meditation during lockdown: Sahaja Yoga National Trust

As many as 200,000 people across 50 countries have attended online meditation sessions during last 20 days of lockdown, according to information from H.H. Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Sahaja Yoga Trust (National Trust).

The Youtube channel – Pratisthan, Pune of the Trust has seen around 2 million views with 7.31 lakh watch hours and over 13.2 million impressions in the lockdown period. Each viewer attended an average of 8.6 session and spent average of 23 minutes per visit, which is substantial as people look towards meditation to overcome anxiety during COVID19 lockdown.

On the Facebook Page – India SahajaYoga, 61,000 people watched over 16 thousand hours of meditation video. Additionally, everyday 1200 new people are joining new seekers sessions, run only for new seekers by Sahaja Yoga National Trust.

“Technology has enabled this unique way of collective meditation across countries. This will ensure sound physical and mental health of people. It will also help people in overcoming stress and anxiety, while attaining the wider objective of awakening the divine power within.” Dinesh Rai – Vice Chairman, HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Sahaja Yoga Trust (National Trust) said.

Interestingly, the visitors who attended Sahaja Yoga meditation collective sessions on their Youtube channel spread over 50 countries converted the sessions in their local languages for ensuring the benefits reach all people across the globe.

The free of cost meditation initiative has been taken up by volunteers through Kundalini Awakening and Self Realisation and is being conducted daily twice through various social media platforms like YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Mixlr and National TV which overcome geographic boundaries.

“We will continue to meditate collectively twice a day for forthcoming weeks for the protection and spiritual ascent,” he said.

The world is highly connected at the physical level as the spread of COVID19 has demonstrated. However, we as a human race are also connected at metaphysical level through our collective consciousness and this has been felt virtually by the followers of Sahaja Yoga.

Daily meditation sessions are conducted live at 5.30 AM and 7.00 PM (Indian Time) for Sahaja Yoga practitioners and at 5.30 PM for new seekers through Youtube, Facebook and Mixlr. The new Seeker session is joined daily by around 1200 new people. The queries are answered by the India tollfree helpline 1800 30 700 800 by volunteers across the country. Sahaja Yoga volunteers from across India manned 24*7 phone lines to provide adequate meditation related guidance to the new seekers for stay at home and meditate which saw number of contacts growing to over 500 calls per day by new unique contacts.