26th Annual General Meeting of Dollar Industries Limited

Dollar Industries Limited’s Annual General Meeting was held at Rotary Sadan, Kolkata, with the share owners after being enlisted on Bombay Stock Exchange on 7th June, 2018. The Equity Shares of the company are presently listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). With the listing of the company’s shares on BSE Limited (BSE), the investors can now, trade the shares on BSE’s BOLT platform.

The revenue of the Company has risen by 11.15% from Rs. 925 Crores in FY 2017-18 to a magical figure over Rs. 1,000 crores in FY 2018-19. The turnover of the Company during the 2018-19 year was Rs. 1,028 crores and the profit has also been increased by 17.55% to Rs. 75 crores comparing the last year profit of Rs. 64 crores. The Earning per share stands Rs. 12.98 in the current year as compare to Rs 11.53 in the last year.

In accordance to the internal dividend policy and the commitment of the Board to reward the stakeholders of the Company, the Board has recommended a dividend of 85% on the paid up value of the equity shares for the financial year 2018-19.

“The company has crossed a turnover of Rs. 1,000 crore mark in the Financial Year 2018-2019. This would not have been possible without the consumers who had shown their loyalty to the brand and have made us achieve the mark of Rs. 1000 crores.” said Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited.

“We have successfully completed our 26th AGM. We have got some really good suggestions from our Share Holders. Thanks to all of them.” Mr. Gupta also tweeted after the AGM.The Chairman, Mr. Din Dayal spoke about the journey of the Company since inception along with his vision of achieving a turnover of Rs. 2000 crore in the coming years.

The Company started its own line of Athleisure in brand Force NXT and Bigboss which we are very hopeful of. This will help increase our products bouquet and our market presence and market share. R&D is being done to include Athleisure in Women segment also. The present diversified range of products in Men and Women are both adding to increase market share. The Company has established backward integration and is producing half of its product in-house except production of yarns which is procured from established manufacturers. This ensures and gives strength to maintain the quality of the product. The Company has adopted unique marketing strategy whereby it is reaching to the small/local vendors to make products of the Company available in the local markets. This will not only boost the revenue of the Company but will also create dominance presence of the brand of the Company. The efforts are already yielding good results and by this strategy we strongly feel that it will boost the turnover of the Company.

