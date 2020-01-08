28th Annual KALAKAR AWARDS 2020 Ceremony at Science City Auditorium, Kolkata

KALAKAR AWARDS is recognized as one of the leading awards ceremonies of Eastern

India. The brand ‘Kalakar’ is all about a vision and the relentless pursuit towards its success. The 28TH ANNUAL

KALAKAR AWARDS is believed to be the biggest event in Eastern India & was held today on 5

TH JANUARY

2020 at SCIENCE CITY AUDITORIUM, KOLKATA from 4 p.m. onwards. This is the most eagerly awaited annual

event in the cultural calendar of Eastern India, attended by a host of dignitaries, stars and celebrities and draws a

huge attention from the electronic & print media. It all started off 28 years ago when Sri Ashok Kalanauria came

up with a stirring vision. Kolkata, the home to the finest in CINEMA, TELEVISION & ENTERTAINMENT with its very

own Tollywood, lacked the institution of annual awards for the most talented & outstanding. Finally this dream

turned into reality on January 01, 1993 when the very 1st Kalakar Awards was hosted at G. D. Birla Sabhaghar.

It was a night to remember, with the honoring and felicitating of several artistes for excellence in their work, it

wrote a new chapter in the history of Award Ceremonies. This was a stepping stone and a beginning of this

exciting journey which gave us a chance to show the people who entertain us, how much we care for them. Year

after year, they have been taking this opportunity to give accolades to not only Tollywood Stars but also Stars

from Bollywood, by awarding them the lady statuette.

Continuously, for 28 years in succession – it was time for the Eastern Indian to Honor the legendary world of

Cinema, Television & Entertainment by welcoming & Awarding the Artists, the Performers, the ‘Kalakars’ who

have entertained & enthralled people in the celluloid world of fantasy & fusion, giving their thoughts & dream – a

New Dimension. The entire show has NO COMMERCIAL VALUE as there is NO SALE OF TICKETS. Entry was strictly

by INVITATION ONLY.

The team behind the Kalakar Awards comprises of Various Professionals, High Officials and Celebrities from

different walks of life, such as Public Services, Police Services, Banking Sector, Media Sector, Business &

Corporate Houses and also from NGO’s and Cultural Organizations.

This like minded group of people assemble together every year to organize this grand event. Each one brings

their own expertise and together unfolds the Annual Kalakar Awards, which is now in its 28TH EDITION. The

quest is common, to continue honoring the exceptional talents of BOLLYWOOD & TOLLYWOOD. And to keep the

Kalakar Awards flag fluttering high in the winds of CINEMA, TELEVISION & ENTERTAINMENT.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Ashok Kalanauria, Founder & Chairman of Kalakar Awards said, “Kalakar Awards

is the only Cinema, Television & Entertainment Award that succeeded in breaking the barriers of borders,

honouring Stars from Tollywood – Bollywood & eminent personalities from Pakistan, Bangladesh & Nepal with

the prestigious Kalakar Award from the last 27 Years. With this we have established International brotherhood.

KALAKAR PARIVAR FOUNDATION gratefully thanks its valuable Sponsors, Supporters, Organizing & Advisory

Board Members, Print & Electronic Media & all its Well Wishers for the continued support & blessings we have

received resulting in its GRAND SUCCESS year after year. ”

The Award ceremony also witnessed Dance performances by Crescendo Dance Company (Choreographed by

Debraj Ghosal- Debu); Musical performances by Sonakshi Kar (SA RE GA MA PA Fame), Soumya Chakraborty

(Indian Idol Fame), Rayan and others. The show was compered by Sweta Tiwari and Isha Sharma.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...