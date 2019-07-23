Monsoon Craving Menu

Who- Friday Release

What- Baarish ki Sifarish

When– 25th July to 10th August 2019

Where-DD-24 A Salt Lake, Kolkata-700064 Sector -1, 2nd floor

Brief– The smell of rain is best complimented by the smell of pakodas, tandoor and tea. What could be better than having a great plate of food and watching the drizzle outside? Rain and food is by far the best combination one could ask for. Just the way monsoon is a big relief in this scorching heat, the same way a plate of quality food is a relief from all the stress. With Monsoon in full swing, Friday Release has come up with their very own Monsoon Menu. Come be a part of this exciting menu and grab some delicious quality food.

On the menu– Chicken Pepper Pakoda, Pomfret Masala Fry, Pakoda Platter Veg, Tandoori Bhutta, Karela Calamari, Jhatka Pani Puri, Tandoori Stuffed Patol along with the food menu they even have an amazing cocktail menu like Coconut Genie, Moscow Matka, Thandi Tehlka and Green Monsoon.

Cost for two- Rupees 900 plus taxes for two people

