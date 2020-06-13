3 colleges of JIS Group got NIRF ranking

JIS College of Engineering, Narula Institute of Technology and Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology– 3 colleges of Eastern India’s largest educational conglomerate- JIS Group, have ranked in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking list released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) recently. This is the first time that 3 colleges of one educational group from Eastern India have secured rankings on this prestigious list.

The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group said, “We are extremely honored to rank amongst the top universities and institutes of India. This would not have been possible without the hard work and unwavering support of our members. JIS takes immense pride in playing a pivotal role to help shape the brightest minds of the country. We are overwhelmed to cross this milestone and hope to cross many such monumental moments in the future as well.”

This is the 4th consecutive time that Narula Institute of Technology and Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology have secured a position on the list, while JIS College of Engineering has been ranked by the NIRF for the first time.