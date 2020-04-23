Fri. Apr 24th, 2020

30 certified on-call plumbers for the people in Bengal provided by Skill India; 900 total in India

Taking cognisance of the need for essential services like plumbing during the ongoing COVID 19 crisis, the Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC) aligned to Skill India program, under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has prepared a database of over 900 plumbers who are ready to provide their services during the lockdown period, across the country. The IPSC has also requested its affiliated training partners to conduct distribution drives of food and essential supplies to the needy and extended necessary support in the preparation and distribution activities. Over 70 training centres have also been nominated for conversion into food distribution/isolation centres. 

