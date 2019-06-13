3rd edition of The Media Rumble to discuss gender, caste and community representation in newsrooms

One of South Asia’s premier journalism forums, the 3rd edition of The Media Rumble (TMR) is scheduled to take place between August 2nd and 3rd, 2019, at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Conceived by India’s leading independent news media platform Newslaundry, and produced by pioneering entertainment and arts company Teamwork Arts, The Media Rumble 2019 brings global and local perspectives in a specially curated two-day news forum featuring panel discussions, talks, workshops, masterclasses and film screenings.

The forum revolves around the three-sixty degrees of news with discussions on various issues relevant to contemporary journalism such as the largely unexplored theme of gender and caste representation in newsrooms, environmental journalism, ownership of news organisations and the challenges therein, political cinema, importance of public healthcare reportage, dissecting the #MeToo tsunami and other topics. Two specially commissioned reports on gender, caste and community representation in the Indian media will be unveiled at the forum.

Commenting on the third edition of the forum, Newslaundry’s Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder, Madhu Trehan said, “Media, technology and business. All three cannot do without each other. Journalism cannot function today without the use of technology. There is no future for both journalism and technology unless it can become a business that can fund and make it self-sustainable. At The Media Rumble we bring journalists from print, television and the Internet to discuss and debate the raging issues that our profession faces. This is our third Media Rumble and every year it brings up the new challenges we face. There are no less challenges facing the techie experts and those in the business of news. At The Media Rumble you will get a chance to listen, question and engage with over 70 journalists, techies, and business persons from all over the world. So, come Rumble with us!”

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, said, “The Media Rumble is known for bringing pioneers of different fields of the media industry under one roof to discuss and share best practices, exchange ideas and deliberate on the state of news in today’s rapidly evolving media universe. This year we have a line-up of eminent names and an array of thought-provoking sessions that celebrate excellence in news reportage, challenge existing norms, create a space for dialogue and debate and allow media professionals to come together in a one-of-a-kind forum.”

The 2019 edition of The Media Rumble brings together news professionals, journalists, tech innovators, investors and policy makers from diverse geographies as well as varied news cultures to discuss, debate and explore the future of news.

Confirmed speakers include –

Aroon Purie is the Editor-in-Chief and Chairman of the India Today group and serves on the management board of the International Federation of Periodical Publishers (FIPP). Managing director of Thomson Press, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his stellar contribution to Indian journalism in 2001.

Bringing together global best practices in journalism, the 3rd edition of TMR features eminent media practitioners from India and international speakers who have never spoken in India. Attendees have the opportunity to witness uninhibited discussions among media stalwarts and engage in dialogue and debate during sessions.

EVENT DETAILS:

Dates: August 2 & 3, 2019

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Venue: India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

Entry: Ticketing information and other booking details are available on the website. (1-day: INR 500 per person; 2-day: INR 800 per person)

Website: http://themediarumble.com/

Delegate Package: The one-day (INR 5000) and two-day (INR 8000) delegate packagesgive access to all sections of the Forum, including the Exclusive Networking Lounge – an ideal networking area to meet with news professionals, investors, publishers, policy-makers, and technology giants from across the globe; Opening Performance; Access to panels, film screenings, masterclass, and workshops and much more. For bookings, please contact delegates@teamworkarts.com

