4 th Regional Science & Technology Congress (Southern Region) Jointly Organised by Department of Science &Technology and Bio Technology, Govt. of West Bengal & MAKAUT, WB

The Department of Science and Technology and Bio Technology,

Govt. of West Bengal and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal will

jointly host the fourth Regional Science & Technology Congress (Southern Region) in the main

campus of the university at Haringhata on 23 rd – 24 th December, 2019. The main aim is about

promoting practice and research in the sphere of Science & Technology. The programme will be

inaugurated by Shri Bratya Basu, Hon’ble Minister – In – Charge, Department of Science and

Technology and Biotechnology, Govt of West Bengal. Dr Partha Chatterjee Honourable minister in

charge department of higher Education, school education and parliamentary affairs, govt of west

Bengal will grace the occasion as the guest of honour. Shri Barun Kumar Ray, IAS, Principal

Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology, Govt. of West Bengal, Shri

Maniah Jain, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Govt. of West Bengal, the

Hon’ble Vice Chancellors of different Universities and the Directors of the different Research

Institutions of the State will attend the inauguration ceremony as Special Dignitaries. Dr. Saikat

Maitra, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT, WB will address the programme by lighting the lamp.

Quick facts:

When: 23rd – 24 th December, 2019

Where: Haringhata Campus (NH-12, Old NH-34, Simhat, Haringhata, Nadia – 741249)

Time: 9.30 A.M. – 7 P.M. (23 rd December, 2019) 9.30 A.M – 5.30 P.M

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

