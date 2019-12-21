4 th Regional Science & Technology Congress (Southern Region) Jointly Organised by Department of Science &Technology and Bio Technology, Govt. of West Bengal & MAKAUT, WB
The Department of Science and Technology and Bio Technology,
Govt. of West Bengal and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal will
jointly host the fourth Regional Science & Technology Congress (Southern Region) in the main
campus of the university at Haringhata on 23 rd – 24 th December, 2019. The main aim is about
promoting practice and research in the sphere of Science & Technology. The programme will be
inaugurated by Shri Bratya Basu, Hon’ble Minister – In – Charge, Department of Science and
Technology and Biotechnology, Govt of West Bengal. Dr Partha Chatterjee Honourable minister in
charge department of higher Education, school education and parliamentary affairs, govt of west
Bengal will grace the occasion as the guest of honour. Shri Barun Kumar Ray, IAS, Principal
Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology, Govt. of West Bengal, Shri
Maniah Jain, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Govt. of West Bengal, the
Hon’ble Vice Chancellors of different Universities and the Directors of the different Research
Institutions of the State will attend the inauguration ceremony as Special Dignitaries. Dr. Saikat
Maitra, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT, WB will address the programme by lighting the lamp.
Quick facts:
When: 23rd – 24 th December, 2019
Where: Haringhata Campus (NH-12, Old NH-34, Simhat, Haringhata, Nadia – 741249)
Time: 9.30 A.M. – 7 P.M. (23 rd December, 2019) 9.30 A.M – 5.30 P.M