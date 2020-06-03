‘5 STAR Kitchen ITC Chef’s Special’ show

In a first-of-its-kind cooking experience ITC Foods shares some easy to do regional recipes with the viewers of Star Network. These recipes come from an enthusiastic kitchen brigade at ITC Hotels. With the stay at home announcement a lot of hobby home chefs have been perfecting and experimenting with dishes. Applauding their efforts, ITC Foods, one of the fastest growing foods businesses in India, driven by the market standing and consumer franchise of its popular brands like Aashirvaad have brought the viewers delicious tastes of India on the 5 STAR Kitchen ITC Chef’s Special.

The show premiered on 23rd May and will be aired every Saturday & Sunday at 11:00 am for six weekends. The 12 episode series will be aired on Hotstar & the STAR TV Network across 33 channels in 7 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla and Malayalam.

From the delectable traditional fare like Rajasthani Bafla Bati, Konkani Dodak Dosa, Bengali Chanar Payesh, Potoler Dorma to unconventional creations like Aashirvaad Multi Millet Pizza, YiPPee Tricolor pasta masala with summer amaranth and King oyster mushroom, Mad Angles Nacho with Salsa and Mango Dip, B-natural Aam papad and gur kulfi candy or a Dark Fantasy Shake to satiate a sweet craving, the 12 ITC Hotel Chefs with their exceptional craftsmanship are all set to showcase the rich culinary heritage of our country. From the royal kitchens of Rajasthan, the dessert capital of Kolkata to the soothing flavours of Oriental cuisine each episode will spell the magic of rich traditional and contemporary food landscape in India using some of the choicest ingredients from the world class/ distinguished food portfolio of ITC Foods like Aashirvaad, YiPPee!, Sunfeast, B Natural et al. In addition, each episode will feature a guest chef who will share the screen with ITC Hotels’ Chef and journalist-turned-anchor Dheeraj Juneja who gives an interesting spin to the conversation as he interacts with the chefs about food preferences & influence of Indian culture across cuisines.

Talking about the initiative, ITC Hotels Spokesperson said, “The concept of this show is aligned with the Responsible Luxury ethos of presenting the culture and tradition of a destination through easy culinary interpretations by our renowned chefs. Food Is a Universal language that each of us across the globe relates to. This knowledge sharing is our humble effort to reach out to those who are staying at home and seek different recipes they can cook to bring some joy in the lives of their near and dear ones”

Elaborating on the initiative, ITC Foods Spokesperson said, “In the current times when people are spending more time than ever on television and seeking newer content everyday, we though it relevant for us to turn tables and participate in creating fresh and relevant content for them. Individuals across the world are pivoting from dine-ins to home-made food and while they make that transition, they are either exploring the chef within, looking to try a new dish or a cuisine or learn a new preparation style. When we decided to create this platform 5 STAR Kitchen ITC Chef’s Special, it was to reach every Indian kitchen, share the knowledge and expertise of our chefs and help the audience amp up their dinner table with some time- honoured and contemporary creations”.

“We take pride in our ability to gauge our audience needs and respond with content that entertains and engages them. At a time like this when everyone is stuck inside their homes, we are excited to bring this unique concept on Star Plus. With this one-of-its-kind cooking show format, our viewers will be able to turn their kitchens into 5 STAR kitchens” said a spokesperson from Star Plus” said a spokesperson from STAR India Network.