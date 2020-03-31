5 things you must know about your Amazon order during the lockdown

As the lockdown in the country continues, customers increasingly need their essentials delivered right at their doorstep so they can practice social distance and adhere to the safety norms suggested by the government.

The Central Government has approved e-commerce companies to deliver ‘essential items’ during this time. Amazon and its network of partners are helping customers across India to deliver much-needed supplies directly to the customers, especially to those most vulnerable, like the elderly or those without access.

While you stay at home and stay safe, here are 5 important things you must know about your Amazon order-

1. ‘Essentials’ at your doorstep- To serve customers’ most urgent needs, while also ensuring safety of operations and delivery staff, Amazon is currently prioritizing products critical for customers such as Household Staples, Packaged Food, Health Care, Hygiene, Personal safety and other high priority products. This also means that that lower-priority products are temporarily unavailable on Amazon.

2. Your delivery is being handled with extra care– Following the guidance from local authorities, and the World Health Organization (WHO), Amazon has implemented series of preventative hygiene measures at their sites and whilst delivering products to ensure safety of delivery associates and customers. From increasing frequency and intensity of cleaning at sites, sanitization of all frequently touched areas to disinfecting work stations regularly, there are several measures taken to ensure the right preventive actions.

3. Your delivery associate is taking all the necessary precautions– As per the WHO guidelines, all associates are advised to regularly wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds specially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing. They are also being asked to clean their vehicles and delivery devices regularly to ensure a safe delivery. WHO recommends that masks should be worn only by those who are either infected or show symptoms of cough, cold or fever, and to better manage supply of masks, they should be prioritized for medical professionals and others who may need them. Hence your delivery associate may not necessarily wear a mask.

4. Added layer of safety– As an added measure of safety, customers can now avail no contact delivery where the delivery associate leaves the package on your door, following social distancing guidelines for your safety. With temporary suspension of Pay-on-Delivery / Cash-on-Delivery option on Amazon.in, you can avoid card/cash exchange at the doorstep during delivery.

5. Don’t forget to say thank you– Remember, delivery associates have stepped out of the comfort of their home to make essentials available to you. Don’t forget to say thank you!