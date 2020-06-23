Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

The Times of Bengal

5 ways how Ola is ensuring a safe ride experience

2 min read

With India on the move again and safety being its highest priority, Ola, India’s leading mobility
platform and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies, recently announced a suite of
measures under its ‘Ride Safe India’ initiative to provide both driver-partners and passengers
with a safe, comfortable and reliable ride experience.
Starting with mandatory usage of sanitisers and wearing masks to fumigation of cars, Ola’s
comprehensive and multi-layered safety program includes precautionary steps, technological
integration and a collaborative approach. With five layers of safety, here is why Ola is your go-to
solution for all your travel needs:
● Screen protection between passengers and driver-partners

Ensuring social distancing, Ola is installing a transparent plastic screen between the driver and
passenger section ensuring minimum contact and a safer, hygienic mobility experience. Being
installed across all of Ola’s offerings, including point-to-point, rentals and outstation services,
the screen will offer you additional safety, comfort and peace of mind.
 5-star vehicle sanitisation and cleanliness protocols

Building on its safety mission, Ola’s 5-star approach to cleanliness enables you to enjoy a safe
ride with utmost confidence. All driver-partners will ensure that the cabs are sanitised before
and after every ride and routinely wipe down all common surfaces including seats, handles and
windows.
● Fumigation of cars every 48 hours across 500+ centres set up across the country

Maintaining its commitment to offer you the highest standards of safety and hygiene, Ola has
mandated all cabs part of its fleet to be fumigated every 48 hours across 500+ zones across the
country. This protocol will go beyond the routine sanitisation protocols of high touch surfaces by
driver before and after every ride.

● Mandatory selfie authentication: Mask edition

Enabling both driver-partners and you to enjoy a safe cab experience, Ola encourages
continuous mask usage as well as following hygiene and sanitisation practices before and
during the ride. As an added layer of precaution, the company has repurposed its selfie
authentication feature to check that the driver-partner is wearing a face mask.

● Regular driver-partner temperature checks

Taking a step further, Ola’s driver-partners get their health checked every 24 hours. The
temperature reading is also reflected on the Ola app for you to see, creating further
transparency and puts your mind at ease.

