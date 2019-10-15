Wed. Oct 16th, 2019

5th North 24 Paraganas District Kickboxing Championship

Kolkata Witnessed 5th North 24 Paraganas District Kickboxing Championship organised by Next Level MMA
63 kick boxers got a chance to showcase their skills at the event on 13th October,2019 in FD Park Ground,Saltlake,Sect-3.

Kickboxing with a daily practise coming into a benchmark in youth games.

Different categories was there to showcase like Point Fight,Light Contact,Full Contact and So on .
The event being witnessed by Shri Gaurav Goswami-(G.S. North 24 Parganas District Kickboxing Association) ,Shiba Pradhan (Organiser of the Event)

Highlights of the events

  1. As many as 12 first timers participated in the event.
  2. Acrylic material was used to make the Medals. Laser beam inscription technology was used to design the medal.
  3. Prakash Lights gave away gift hampers to every participant.

