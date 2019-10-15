5th North 24 Paraganas District Kickboxing Championship
Kolkata Witnessed 5th North 24 Paraganas District Kickboxing Championship organised by Next Level MMA
63 kick boxers got a chance to showcase their skills at the event on 13th October,2019 in FD Park Ground,Saltlake,Sect-3.
Kickboxing with a daily practise coming into a benchmark in youth games.
Different categories was there to showcase like Point Fight,Light Contact,Full Contact and So on .
The event being witnessed by Shri Gaurav Goswami-(G.S. North 24 Parganas District Kickboxing Association) ,Shiba Pradhan (Organiser of the Event)
Highlights of the events
- As many as 12 first timers participated in the event.
- Acrylic material was used to make the Medals. Laser beam inscription technology was used to design the medal.
- Prakash Lights gave away gift hampers to every participant.