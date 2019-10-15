Kolkata Witnessed 5th North 24 Paraganas District Kickboxing Championship organised by Next Level MMA

63 kick boxers got a chance to showcase their skills at the event on 13th October,2019 in FD Park Ground,Saltlake,Sect-3.

Kickboxing with a daily practise coming into a benchmark in youth games.

Different categories was there to showcase like Point Fight,Light Contact,Full Contact and So on .

The event being witnessed by Shri Gaurav Goswami-(G.S. North 24 Parganas District Kickboxing Association) ,Shiba Pradhan (Organiser of the Event)

Highlights of the events

As many as 12 first timers participated in the event. Acrylic material was used to make the Medals. Laser beam inscription technology was used to design the medal. Prakash Lights gave away gift hampers to every participant.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

