7TH EDITION OF THE DUBAI FOOD FESTIVAL ALL SET TO KICK OFF ON 26TH FEBRUARY

Dubai is all set to host the seventh edition of every food lover’s paradise, Dubai Food Festival (DFF), from 26 February – 14 March. The citywide culinary extravaganza will be a feast for the senses, with a delicious array of food offerings to suit every taste bud and budget. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 18-day festival will offer an appealing range of events for the food fanatics including annual favourites like Dubai Restaurant Week, Etisalat Beach Canteen, Hidden Gems and Foodie Experiences.

During DFF, diners in the city will be able to seek out authentic dishes hidden in the city’s bustling streets, and try out the newest food concepts in Dubai. They will also be able to be a part of various masterclasses, chef’s tables and unique dining experiences – all available for a limited period only. All foodies can also look forward to meeting celebrity chefs, participating in cooking competitions, availing exclusive promotions across the city and much more!

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said, “Now in its seventh year, Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is a magnificent platform for the city to demonstrate what it has to offer when it comes to food. A powerful name in the industry, the festival showcases Dubai as a gastronomy leader on the world map. For 2020, we are set to continue delivering on the DFF concepts that put it firmly on the annual calendar – plus new initiatives to celebrate the citywide event. We look forward to welcoming both residents and tourists, of all nationalities and cultures from across the world to celebrate Dubai Food Festival 2020.”

From street food to fine dining, mass events to retail offers, DFF will have something for everyone. Below are some highlights of the 2020 festival:

Foodie Experiences (26 February – 14 March)

Foodie Experiences will feature masterclasses, chef’s tables and experiential dining in unique venues.

Experiential dining concepts will be held across the city at venues including an organic tasting tour and farm dinner at Emirates Bio Farm, which will treat diners to flavours from the field whilst learning about organic and sustainable farming. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) will also host a dinner under the stars in the stunning Al Fahidi District in Old Dubai with a delicious menu of authentic Emirati cuisine. Chef’s table events and interactive masterclasses will be available to book at some of Dubai’s most iconic restaurants, including Zhen Wei, BB Social Dining and Tresind Studio, and many more.

Dubai Restaurant Week (5 – 14 March)

Dubai Restaurant Week will see 35 of Dubai’s most in-demand restaurants come together for 10 days to offer diners carefully curated two-course lunch menus and three-course dinner menus. The specially curated menus will feature the restaurants’ most irresistible dishes, catering to more than 18 cuisines city-wide. This year, diners will be able to choose from a selection of restaurants including those by award winning chefs such as Paru by Michelin-star chef Akira Back, COYA, Hell’s Kitchen, Scalini and many more.

Hidden Gems (26 February – 14 March)

DFF’s Hidden Gems allows curious culinary fans the chance to indulge at the best hidden food hot spots in the city. These undiscovered culinary gems will offer incredible authentic tastes and a vibrant atmosphere at pocket-friendly prices. Foodies across Dubai will have the chance to vote and select the 10 best Hidden Gems of Dubai.

Etisalat Beach Canteen (26 February – 14 March)

The festival’s flagship event, Etisalat Beach Canteen, will return to Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, and showcase some of Dubai’s best food concepts. The pop-up event will also feature entertainment and a dedicated family area. The free-to-attend space will be perfect for a family day out – little ones will be sure to love the wide range of fun activities in a dedicated kid’s zone, while foodies can take part in cooking workshops and attend live cooking sessions at the beachside theatre.

DFF 2020 promises a memorable, exciting and educating experience, celebrating the best of food in the city. With a list of events, offers and special promotions to be announced, this is the best time for all foodies to visit Dubai and get a great taste of the city!

For more information and a full update on the DFF activities, visit: https://www.visitdubai.com/en/dff or @DubaiFoodFest and #DubaiFoodFest.

Like this: Like Loading...