7UP launches Think Fresh Proposition in West Bengal

Life has a way of throwing googlies at us beyond our control, and often when we least expect it. Confusion takes center stage when one is faced with such googlies. 7UP, the refreshing clear drink with lemon flavour and the brand mascot Fido Dido are all to set to chase this confusion away with a new take on how to deal with life’s googlies.

In true 7UP style, the new THINK FRESH campaign encourages consumers to control their response to life’s googlies and face them head on. Fido Dido, the witty, wriggly-haired mascot known for his quirky, fun attitude is also back to reiterate 7UP’s THINK FRESH proposition on screen.

The brand’s new TVC shows a young couple is chilling clicking romantic selfies at a beach. Suddenly, life throws an unexpected googly at the couple when the guy notices a familiar face strolling down the beach – an uncle from his neighborhood. 7UP and Fido Dido come to the couple’s rescue as the uncle gets set to click and broadcast an image of the couple. A quick picture of the uncle with a young jogger passing by solves the problem and turn the situation to the couple’s advantage.

Speaking about the new campaign, Nobel Dhingra, Director Flavors (7UP and Mirinda) and Area 3 Countries, PepsiCo India, said “West Bengal is a focus market for 7UP, and the new campaign has been developed after extensive consumer research in the state. 7UP as a brand has always encouraged consumers to be their cool, confident and optimistic self. The Think Fresh campaign builds on this belief and reiterates that even the most unpredictable situations in life can be easily dealt with if one adds freshness and optimism into the mix. Also, Fresh thinking is an inherent part of the Bengali culture & we are confident that consumers across West Bengal will connect to the campaign and be encouraged to Think Fresh and turn any tricky situation to their advantage”

Talking about the TVC, Ashutosh Sawhney, Managing Partner and Head, DDB Mudra North, said, “7UP, with its refreshing flavour, attempts to enable its consumers to think fresh, thereby turning their life’s little googlies into advantageous situations. The new campaign illustrates this in the most un-mistakably 7UP way by bringing the iconic Fido Dido back and keeping the brand’s tonality refreshing , just like the great taste of 7UP. The campaign has been developed specifically in Bengali. It builds on the colloquial term ‘Dada Fresh Bhabho’ ”

7UP will also roll out a 360-degree marketing plan in the state post the launch of the TVC which will include outdoor and digital surround.

