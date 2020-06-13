Sat. Jun 13th, 2020

97 YEAR OLD MAN BEATS COVID-19 AT KAUVERY HOSPITAL, CHENNAI

Kauvery Hospital, a leading tertiary and multi-specialty hospital in Chennai successfully treated a 97 year old nonagenarian who had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Mr.Krishna Murti A, currently one of India’s oldest covid-19 survivor till-date, was admitted at Kauvery Hospital on 30th May 2020, after being tested positive for covid-19. He presented himself with symptoms of fever, cough and mild breathlessness.

The patient also had other health ailments such as hypertension and coronary heart diseases, which complicated his health condition. He was provided with extra support of Oxygen on admission to help him in his breathing and the nurses provided the necessary assistance to help him to eat and move.

His daily diet included high protein vegetable meals.

Shortly after admission, Mr.Krishna Murti’s fever reduced and his breathing also improved. After few days, he also started having his own meals and was able to move around on his own.

During his stay at the isolation ward, Mr.Krishna Murti was highly spirited and jubilant. He used to cheer the other patients and advise them to be positive.   The patient was discharged after his test reports came back negative for Covid-19

Speaking about the treatment, Dr. Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, Senior Consultant – Infectious Diseases, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said, “As one among the first private hospital to be designated for Covid-19 treatment, Kauvery Hospital has now successfully treated and discharged over 200 patients. Mr.Krishna Murti is our oldest patient so far and it was truly a team’s effort in ensuring that his health condition remains stable through constant monitoring. Taking his case as an example, we wish to tell people to not to give in to the fear and lose hope. The fatality rate of Covid-19 is very low and we urge people to be positive and safe during these challenging times”

Speaking on the success, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai said, “The grit and strong will power showcased by the 97 year old patient as he fought through the infection is really commendable. We hope that this success brings courage and faith for many people around the world. I would like to thank the patient for imbibing faith in us as we continue our fight against the pandemic.

