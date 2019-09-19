9th Genius HR Excellence Award recognises the creativity of the Human Capital

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

Genius Consultants Ltd. , the leading providers of human resource solutions in the HR Solutions Industry in India celebrated the 9th Genius HR Excellence Awards 2019 recently at ITC Sonar.

The award was launched in the year 2011 by Mr. R.P. Yadav, Chairman & Managing Director, Genius Consultants with a goal to spotlight the importance of HR towards the growth of an organisation. Since 2012, Genius HR Excellence Awards were opened to the companies and professionals Pan India. This award takes a comprehensive look at the spectrum of HR services and are awarded to the most outstanding achievers in the HR field.

This year the grand occasion was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, CMD Bandhan Bank,

Dr. Kallol Dutt, Joint Labour Commissioner, Department of Labour, Government of West Bengal, Mr. Sandeep Seksaria, Managing Director, J G Hosiery and Mr. Vivek Gupta, Managing Director, Sanmarg. The keynote speeches were delivered by Mr. Rahul Bose, Global L&D Manager, IBM and Mr. Ravi Gupta, CEO, Tata Auto Comp GY Batteries Pvt. Ltd.

To judge the 532 brilliant HR participants from across the country, the bench of jury was comprised of Mr. Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, President HR at Emami, Mr. Nadeem Kazim, the Veteran HR industry stallwart, Mr. Sourav Das Patnaik- Direcror at SREI, Mr. Arnab Chakraborty, GM HR, CESC and Mrd.Indrani Chatterjee, Head HR at All Cargo Logistics.

The award catagory has been divided into two sections which is Company A- having a turnover of up to 1000 Crores and Company Catagory B- having a turnover of more than Rs.1001Crores. In totality there were 19 Awards, 65 recipients from 3 catagories.

‘Mentor of the Year’ award went to Madhusudan Dutta of SREI Group while the ‘Women Achiever of the Year’ was bagged by Oindrila Roy (Peerless Financial), Piyali Bhattacharya (Bajoria Group- Kuchina Home Appliances), Amrita Roy (Century Plyboards), Madhury Meheta (Dalmia Bharat Group), Banani Ghosh (AMRI Hospitals) and Pooja Grover (Oberoi Grand).

‘HR Professional of the Year’ (Spcially Abled) had been awarded to Nupur Jain (Senior Officer-HR and Training, GAIL Ltd.) and Atul Ranjan Sahay (Snior Manager- CSR, TATA Steel).

The gala evening was perfectly punctuated by the enthralling performences by eminent percussionist Shri Mallar Ghosh and Master Pratik Ghosh.

