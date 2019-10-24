A Fang-tastic Halloween Evening awaits you At Monkey Bar, Kolkata!

Join us if you dare… for a Halloween scare! It’s going to be one spook-tacular evening at Monkey Bar, this October 31st, 2019, 9:00pm onwards with our in house DJ Rwik spinning some electrifying house music. Come for a howlin’ good time at Monkey Bar for a night filled with enough thrills, spills and chills to get your spine tingling. Monkey Bar is celebrating a spooky, spooky Halloween with a boo-zy menu that’ll raise your spirits and chill your spine.

The cauldron bubbles at the bar, with bats and snails and frog tails, and of course eerie cocktails! We have drinks like the Hipster Smash made with cucumber, elderflower spritz, watermelon, mint and vodka or try our signature Monkey Bar concoctions like the Mangaa and Copper Monkey. There is also a whole selection of awesome snacks to order in case you get hungry! Dig into Reddy’s Pop Corn Chicken, crispy balls of chicken with coconut shavings, curry leaves, black pepper and lemonor choose between Tikki of Joy made with your favourite Bhetki fish cutlets served with kasundi mustard and fennel and Corn and Cheese Nuggets made with sweet corn, lots of mozzarella, cheddar cheese, red chilli powder and cumin; served with chilli mayo!

Unleash your inner devil, or angel, on the scariest night of the year; pull some tricks, because we have all the treats for you. We promise you a bloody good evening! There is something strange in the neighbourhood this Halloween, only at Monkey Bar, Kolkata!

MONKEY BAR KOLKATA: #901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata-17. Tel: 033-40606446.

Time: 12pm to 12 am (Only guests above the age of 21 years are permitted for this event). Facebook/ Instagram/ Twitter: @Monkeybarkol

Average Meal for two: Rs.1500- Rs1800++ (Food and Cocktails)

