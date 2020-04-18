A global Poster Competition to unleash creative minds in Isolation

Grey Antenna, initiated by eminent graphic designer Subhamay Basu along with Ad world guru Mrityunjoy Chatterjee, brings World Poster Competition entitled “Mind over Matter’’ from 17th April 2020. As the world is passing through a terrible pandemic situation due to COVID-19, inadvertently causing deep damage to our Country’s and our World’s economy Grey Antenna plans to serve its responsibility by organising a “GLOBAL POSTER COMPETITION.” The competition is focused on bettering mental health condition which is considered to be a major issue with the global lock down and isolation. Part of the proceeds from this initiative shall go towards Anjali a mental health rights organization working in the Eastern part of India.

This poster contest shall travel the world of art online and get recognized by eminent jury with cash prizes up to Rs.40,000. A very simple process of uploading the Artwork online by clicking the “Attachment Button” shall ensure participation in a competition open to all. Best 100 posters will get “Grey Antenna – LES (Limited Edition Sale)” giving gives each participant sole authentication of their artwork and it will sell 10 limited edition prints online and share a Royalty of every sale with the Artists, under Grey Antenna – LES. The participants can log on to www.greyantenna.in to enter the competition. The last date of entry is 15th May 2020.

Subhamay Basu said, “The corona virus pandemic is a “severe demand shock” for the Indian economy and could lead to further moderation in the country’s GDP growth as the coronavirus-induced lockdown is causing significant disruption across multiple sectors,” says a report. According to Dun & Bradstreet, besides the impact on human lives and global supply chain, the pandemic has dealt a shock implication which has offset the green shoots of recovery of the Indian economy that were visible towards the end of 2020.

The health machinery of some countries such as Italy has disdainfully failed. Healthcare workers are burnt out (and at maximum risk of infection), and medical supplies are depleted. In spite of well-formed protocols, hospitals are flooded with requests for testing and treatment while people fiercely scamper for basic health amenities. Faulty treatments claiming cure and prevention are booming, leading to adverse health consequences. Health anxiety, sleep disturbances, panic attacks, depression and loneliness are a few other, “Known” mental health fallouts of living through a pandemic. All these affect the entire ‘basis of life’ question for many and these factors encouraged me to bring a refreshingly new concept of unleashing the creativity of every individual sitting at home.”