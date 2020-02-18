A GRAND NIGHT IN GUWAHATI REACHES ITS PINNACLE AS THE 65TH AMAZON FILMFARE AWARDS 2020 @AWESOME ASSAM CONCLUDES ON A ROUSING NOTE

It was an evening filled with glamour and the true celebration of cinematic

excellence at the 65 th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium,

Sarusajai, Guwahati last evening. The coveted Black Lady was hosted outside Mumbai for the first

time in six decades as it stepped into a scenic land surrounded by the majestic Brahmaputra River.

The quaint Guwahati, that perfectly exemplifies and reflects the modern cultural heritage of

Northeast India, witnessed the finest of Bollywood under one starry roof.

The red carpet saw flamboyance like never before as the best of Bollywood strutted for the

celebration in their stylish-most avataar. From the extremely vivaciousAlia Bhatt, dashing

VarunDhawan, to the breath-takingTaapseePannu,Madhuri Dixit, among others turned many heads

as they owned the red carpet with their mesmerising looks.

The cinephiles in the audience were in for a spectacular visual treat as they witnessed their favourite

Bollywood actors come together for power-packed performances. To pay a special tribute to all the

Showmen of Bollywood, AyushmannKhurrana performed to a medley of retro and latest beats of

Bollywood like JeenaYahaan, YehDilnahotabechara, Yahoo Yahoo, Babumoshai among others.

Madhuri Dixit enthralled the audience with a mesmerising act on songs of the golden voices of our

country like PyaarKiyaTohDarnaKya (LataMangeshkar), In Ankhon (AshaBhosle),

CholiKePeecheKyaHai (AlkaYagnik) among others. VarunDhawan set the stage on fire with his

action-packed performance on electrifying songs like KaavaanKaavaan, MaaTujhe Salam,

VandeMataram and Suno Gaur se DuniyaWalo among others. The latest heartthrob KartikAaryan

made his debut on the Filmfare stage on songs like One two ka Four, Kali KaliAankhein,

ChaiyyaChaiyya, Oh Oh Jane Jaana, Haan Main Galat, AahunAahun among others and swept every

girl off their feet with his captivating performance.



Filmfare R. D. Burman Award completes 25 years with this edition and to mark this occasion, the

ultimate entertainer Ranveer Singh ‘vakaoo-ed’ the audience by dancing to the beats of classics

like Aadekhke Zara, Chand Mera Di, MehboobaMehbooba, Duniyamein logo ko and Yammayamma.

The versatile Vicky Kaushal gave an ode to 65 years of Filmfare Awards by taking the audience on a

journey through songs like NanheMunneBachheterimuththimeinkyahai, Papa

kehtehainBadanaamkarega, RukJa O dilDeewane, Koi Mil Gaya, Senorita and Malhari among many

others. Closing the evening on a high note was Akshay Kumar who performed to songs like Teri Mitti,

ShaitanKasala, LaalGhaghra, and SaudaKharaKhara among others. The quintessential king of

glamour, Karan Johar and the charming Vicky Kaushal had the audience in raptures throughout the

splendid evening as hosts.Bringing in the true flavours of Assam to the starry night, a special

performance of the traditional Assamese folk dance left the audiences mesmerised.



ZoyaAkhtar won the Best Director Award for Gully Boy.AyushmannKhurrana and BhumiPednekar

along with TaapseePannu won the award for the Critics Best Actor award (Male) and (Female)

respectively.



The grand ceremony of 65 th Amazon Filmfare Awards will be simulcast on the Filmfare page on

Facebook &Instagram and also be available next year for all fans. The Television Broadcast of the

show will be aired on Colors on 16 th February at 9 PM and on 22 nd Feb, 7:30 PM on Colors Cineplex.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Lamba – CEO, Worldwide Media said, “With this year’s

Filmfare Awards we have curated a host of strategic partnerships and moved the ceremony to

Assam for charting a new course of history in the 65-year old legacy of the awards. Collaborating

with like-minded partners like Awesome Assam, Amazon and Facebook will have a resounding

positive influence on the way Filmfare fans consume, perceive and share the content.”

Commenting on the occasion, JiteshPillaai, Editor of Filmfare commented, “Since our first edition,

the Filmfare Awards have been known for recognizing and acknowledging the best of talent who

have played a telling role towards changing the landscape of Indian cinema forever. This is the first

time in our 65-year-old legacy that Filmfare has brought the Bollywood fraternity to celebrate the

achievements of the industry along with the notable performances of the year. As we embark on a

new chapter, we hope to transcend boundaries by bringing together people and communities

through this celebration of excellence in future editions as well.”



The title sponsor for the awards night, for the very first time was Amazon.in, Destination Partner

Awesome Assam. Powered by Joy beautiful by nature, Shyam Steel, VimalElaichi ,Bikaji, and Gaurs

Group. Exclusive Telecast Partner Colors and Colors Cineplex, Global Digital Partners Facebook

&Instagram. Outdoor Partner Bright Outdoor Advertising and Cinema Advertising Partner Khushi

Advertising. Radio Partner Radio Mirchi, Music Partner T-Series, Trophy Partner The Award Gallery,

Invitation Partner Ravish Kapoor, Technical Direction & Stage Management On Cue Productions; Acts

Remixed, Choreographed & Designed by ShiamakDavar, Dancers by ShiamakDavar Institute Of

Performing Arts. The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 is Designed, Scripted, Directed & Managed

by Fountainhead Entertainment; Show Director V.G. Jairam.

