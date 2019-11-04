A heartwarming tale of friendship between a human and a ghost: Chuni Panna

Friends are the family we choose for ourselves. And what happens when your friend happens to be a ghost? It marks the beginning of an unexpected friendship.

Having presented a variety of stories across genres on Bengali GEC, Star Jalsha (now) delves into the genre of horror- comedy with “Chuni Panna”. A slice of life show, Chuni Panna will depict an unlikely friendship which blossoms between a human and a ghost. The story will explore the ups and downs of a very unique friendship where we see a human and a ghost fulfilling each other’s wishes.

It is the story of Chuni, a strong willed and inquisitive girl who is an aspiring ghost buster. Growing up, Chuni would hunt out the most haunted places in the hope of meeting a ghost.

As fate would have it, she gets married to Nirbhik who lives in a haunted house. The old house is inhabited by the ghost of Panna, who was the original owner of the house. Bitter, angry and unpredictable, Panna creates hell for Chuni’s in laws. Chuni is initially shocked and tongue tied but thrilled when the ghost starts interacting with her. What ensues is a series of events that is sure to warm your hearts and tickle the funny bone.

Produced by Sree Venkatesh Films, Anwesha Hazra, Dibyojyoti Dutta and ace television actress Tulika Basu will be seen essaying the roles of Chuni, Nirbhik and Panna respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mahendra Soni, Producer of Chuni Panna said, “We have been associated with the Jalsha family since its inception in 2008. Together, we have created television’s most memorable shows like Durga, Bojhena Se Bojhena, Potol Kumar Gaanwala to name a few. Chuni Panna is a new concept which features Chuni, a young girl who is a ‘ghostbuster’. The overall feel of the show is comedy with a mix of thrill. We always look to churn out unique content for our audience, Chuni Panna is a perfect concoction for a family to enjoy – a daily dose of entertainment from the house of SVF.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sagnik Ghosh, EVP & Channel Head, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “We are extremely pleased to announce yet another exciting endeavor for our viewers. As we delve into the genre of horror comedy for the first time with Chuni Panna, we promise our viewers a rollercoaster ride of fun and excitement. Laughter is the best medicine and Chuni Panna aims to be the perfect antidote to unwind. It will depict the tale of an aspiring ghost buster Chuni along with an unpredictable ghost Panna and the hilarious circumstances that follow post their interactions. We are excited for our audience to tune in to this unlikely tale of friendship.”

Chuni Panna will be on air from 11 Nov, Mon-Sun at 10.30 PM only on Star Jalsha SD and Star Jalsha HD.

About Star Jalsha: Star Jalsha is a leading entertainer in Bengal. Being true to its motto, ‘Chalo Paltai’, it strives to be the change catalyst, inspiring millions in Bengal by telling progressive stories and creating iconic characters.

