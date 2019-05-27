A heritage of flavour and flair comes alive at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat is all set to present a nostalgic selection of unique yet delicious preparations straight from the gullies of Delhi. Be spoilt for choice with the innumerable selection of authentic dishes as you enjoy a laid back and relaxed dinner with your family and friends at ‘Daawat E Dilli’ at The Seasonal Tastes, from 24th May 2019 till 2nd June 2019.

Chef Lokman Khan, Indian Master Chef at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat has curated the menu for this festival along with his culinary team. Chef Lokman has acquired the flair of cooking from the gullies of Purani Dilli. Being a gatekeeper of the traditional recipes he has specialized on the varied cuisines offered at Old Delhi namely Kebabs, Gosht, Biryani, Paranthe, Choley Bhature and the famous Chaats of Chandni Chowk.

The festival menu was ceremoniously launched by the star cast of upcoming Bengali movie Durgeshgorer Guptodhon starting Abir Chatterjee, Arjun Chakrabarty & Ishaa Saha.

The festival will showcase an array of scrumptious delicacies as a part of the buffet, ranging from a wide variety of Vegetarian and Non- Vegetarian offerings. Indulge in the tangiest and spiciest finger licking chaat counter with ‘Chaat Samosa’, ‘Bhalla Papdi’, ‘Aloo Tikki with Choley’, ‘Dahi Papdi chaat’ and the evergreen ‘Natraj Dahi Bhalla’.

Treat your taste buds with lip-smacking Kebabs like ‘Botti ke Kebab’ , ‘Tandoori Chicken’, ‘Sheekh Kebab’, ‘Achari Paneer Tikka’, ‘Tandoori Mushroom’, ‘Soya Chap’, ‘Hara bhara Kebab’, and lots more, while the must try dishes in the main course would be ‘Paranthey, ‘Nalli Nihari’, ‘Tar Korma’, ‘Chicken Chingezi’, ‘Gurdha Kaleji’, ‘Butter Chicken’, ‘Chur Chur De Naan’, ‘Khamiri Roti’, ‘Khade masala ka Paneer Dhingri Dolma’ ‘Soya chap masala’ to name a few.

The magnificent dessert section will comprise of a plethora of iconic desserts to choose from, ‘Rasmalai’, ‘Shai Tukda’, ‘Gujab Jamun’, ‘Kulfi Faloda’, ‘Kaju Kathli’, ‘Badam ka Halwa’, ‘Moti Choor Ladoo’, ‘ Burf ka Gola’ to appease your sweet tooth.

Experience the rich culinary heritage from the lanes of Delhi and add a Nawabi spin to your taste buds.

Join us at:

Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Name of festival: Daawat E Dilli

Date: 24th May 2019 – 2nd June 2019

Timings: 7:30 pm – 11 pm

Price: 1499 plus taxes per person

Address: Plot No. CBD/2, Action Area – II, New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal 700156

For Reservations: 033 4037 1234

Website: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/ccuwi-the-westin-kolkata-rajarhat/

