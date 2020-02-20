A musical twist awaits Bengal as Super Singer announces the Challenger Round

Super Singer has been winning hearts ever since its launch in January ’20. Weekends have become musically richer with spectacular performances by participants, handpicked from all parts of Bengal. Under the guidance of judges Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu and Jeet Gaanguli, the contestants have shown their singing prowess with their performance, week on week.

An exciting twist awaits the audience as we come closer to finding the next singing superstar of Bengal. Super Singer is all set to introduce an exciting Challenger Round. Auditions for this will be held in Kolkata on 1st March, applications for which are being accepted from across Bengal till 27th February. Shortlisted aspirants will get a chance to earn their spot and perform on the biggest musical platform in Bengal by challenging the existing contestants. Winners of the challenger round stay on to compete for the title of Bengal’s next Super Singer.A first for Bengali television, the challenger round is sure to heighten the entertainment quotient like never before.

Watch out as this exciting journey takes a super exciting turn this March only on Star Jalsha’s Super Singer, every Saturday and Sunday at 8. 30 pm.

About Star Jalsha:

Star Jalsha is a leading entertainer in Bengal. Being true to its motto, ‘Chalo Paltai’, it strives to be the change catalyst, inspiring millions in Bengal by telling progressive stories and creating iconic characters.

About Star India:

Its portfolio includes channels offering general entertainment, films, sports, infotainment, kids and lifestyle content across 8 languages (Hindi, English Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telegu, Marathi, and Malayalam). Star Plus is India’s No. 1 Hindi General Entertainment Channel. Staris also present in the Indian movie production and distribution space through Fox Star Studios.

Star India is making quantum leaps in transforming sports in the country, with 16 sports channels, Star’s is the country’s leading sports network and one that is helping India become a multi-sporting nation.

Star is also driving the agenda on digital consumption in India with its digital content platform Hotstar, which is amongst the fastest growing in the world and is increasingly becoming the first port of call for internet adopters in India. Star India is a fully owned subsidiary of 21st Century Fox.

