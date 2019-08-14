A new Bengali modern song ‘UPOHAAR’ by Srikanta Acharya was released at the Calcutta Press Club

Santoor Maestro Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya unveiled the single album as a tribute to one of the veteran musicians of this country Sri Pratap Roy well known as Baby Da. Baby da who has played in this song as well is a renowned piano- accordion player of the industry of Indian music.

This was written as a poetry first.

But during writing the words came in such a way that they just forced me think to make a melodious number with these words.And thus the poetry was converted into a song.

Upohaar is based on one successful musician’s story. His way of looking back to his past incidents.Lots of presents, awards he has received from his fans and followers though, he has the thirst to have something more. Some casual love from his beloved one, however, for formality at least, is all that he looks for till today. Down memory lane he reaches to flash back. Some small mistakes taken place made them apart.He still expects that misunderstandings will fade away and finally will be vanished.The known tune in the background will let the friendship win over the ’emotional sentiments’.

Music that first came to my thoughts, was a sound capable of justifying the lyrics with an easy but very sensitive melody. The melody must have a touch of hummable nostalgic flavour as well except some chromatics used to enlight the monotony getting reduced gradually. The song ends with a positive vibe portraying the surroundings ,as if, with its background score seeking for the friendship to get back once again.

About the making of the Single Album

UPOHAAR has been written and composed by Partha Rana, a telecom engineer, by profession. His passion drove him to become a self learner, writing and composing music. He has already published his own books on his poetry and his musical composition on youtube already.

The musical arrangements and sound designing of UPOHAAR has been done by Ishanu Chakrabarty, a telecom engineer, working in an MNC in Kolkata. He got his formal music training vocals and different musical instruments under different gurus. His keen interest and passion in music direction and sound designing has led him to release his work on different youtube channels.

Partha and Ishanu had come to know each other back in 2011 due to their profesional assignments in the field of telecom engineering . Since then they had started doing music together very often. As per them, ” We have grown up and learned music listening to such legends like Baby Da and Srikanta Da. It is our extreme honour to work with them. UPOHAAR is not just another song for us. We are actually trying to present our humble gift and gratitude through this song to such legends. “

Abhijit Chakraborty has played tabla which has been recorded by Ujjal Mukherjee (UMA Audio) in this song . The main song and the soundscape of piano accordion have been recorded, mixed and mastered by Goutam Basu (Studio Vibrations).

The cinematography of the music video has been done by Dilip Chatterjee, Subhasish Chakrabarty and Tanusree Mukherjee Chakrabarty. Koushik Chatterjee (Koushik’s Creative) has done the video editing of the song. The creative director of the project was Subhamay Basu.

The social media partner of this project is Musiana Collective . Viewers need to follow the official page and youtube channel of Musiana Collective.

