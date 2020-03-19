A Step Towards Strengthening Gas-O-Fast’s Presence with BiswanathBasu

Mankind Pharma’s Gas-O-Fast, known for its natural antacids, is focused on establishing a stronger presence across the nation. They recently got BiswanathBasu on board as brand ambassador for their new campaign. BiswanathBasu is particularly popular in the eastern states. It will help them tap into new markets, bringing certain credibility on deck for the brand to take advantage of.

Keeping in mind both his forte – a brilliant comic timing – the new campaign is designed in a fun and quirky way. The humor being evoked in the film stems from something close to the product world – heartburn – coming alive in both, its literal and metaphorical sense.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Joy Chatterjee, DGM, Mankind Pharma, said that “It was time for us to broaden our market base by establishing our presence across the country. This venture demanded fresh pieces of communication with acclaimed a celebrity for higher brand recall. Thus, BiswanathBasu became a fitting choice for us.”

The campaign was conceptualized and executed by ADK Fortune, a WPP agency. Subroto Pradhan, Managing Partner, adds “It was important to play on the discomfort of heart-burn. We thought in a category which mostly rides on the problem-solution approach, a tinge of humor that brings out the ‘jalan’ as an emotion could do the trick. And who could better deliver that than Biswanath.”

