A walk through India’s rich history and culture at Arth
After a successful season 1 in Kolkata and Delhi, Arth: A Culture Fest by
ZEE Live is back with a grand second season in the City of Joy. The regional edition of the second season
will be held in Kolkata on January 04 and 05, 2020 at Swabhumi – The Heritage.
Among the prominent Indian names speaking at the Kolkata edition of the festival includes economist
Subramanian Swamy, Anik Dutta, Babul Supriyo, Baudhayan Mukherji, Kunal Basu, Manoj
Muntashir, Nikhil Singh Rajputt, Pradeep Sarkar, Rituparna Sengupta. Sonal Mansingh, Suman
Ghosh, Supriya Newar, and Vikram Sampath, Ram Madhav, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Anurag Saxena,
Ujiwal Kumar Chaudhury.
The Kolkata edition will also include performances by legendary artistes like Bickram Ghosh, Euphoria,
Goutam Das Baul, Mamata Shankar, Jayati Chakraborty, Tarapada Rajak, Usha Uthup.
India’s intangible cultural heritage and civilization has deeply affected the cultural life of most of Asia and
has also, directly and indirectly, influenced other parts of the world. India is also one of the most ethnically
diverse nations in the world, with some of the most deeply religious societies and cultures. It is no surprise
that India’s diversity has also inspired many writers to pen differing perceptions of the country’s culture. As
you walk through India’s history, her geography, her linguistic, scientific and artistic contributions, your
individual interpretation becomes your discovery, your meaning, your ARTH.
Arth – A Culture Fest is a first of its kind festival that aims to Rediscover, Reconnect with and Revisit India
through art, culture, literature, politics and society.The second season of the festivalaims to celebrate the
essence of Indian thought and philosophy, as well as make it a journey of discovery by bringing together a
wide array of thinkers, scholars, philosophers, Indologists, artists, artisans, poets and authors. The second
season will have close to 200 scholars, writers, artists and artisans from across India and the globe as
participants. It will include varied activities, including cultural performances, workshops, visual art
installations, live art, etc. Exclusive sessions have been curated for children, which will comprise creative
workshops, theatre, history, philosophy, puppet performances, and masterclasses.
Shreyasi Goenka, Founder,and Director, Arth,said: “At ZEE, we are focused on keeping alive the
meaning of Indian culture. It’s in our DNA. I am extremely glad to announce the second season of India’s
largest attempt to celebrate all things that belong to this land, Arth. We want to inspire people to look inward
and discover what we as Indians stand for, what we are forgetting, what we criticise and why and ultimately,
how we can all move forward. The second season of Arth will aim to bind us together by discovering our
common ethos.”
Dr Vikram Sampath, Festival Director, Arth, said: “Arth is a festival to truly understand the extent of
India’s cultural evolution. Arth – through lectures, panel discussions, concerts, and performances – will
contextualise a lot of this traditional knowledge to modern times. The festival aims to be the definitive
platform to help attendees deep dive into India’s culture.”
Swaroop Banerjee (COO, Zee Live) said, “Arth – A Culture Fest was the first brand launched by Zee LIVE.
The country has witnessed a plethora of literature festivals, but Arth managed to carve its niche and firmly
took shape as the country’s first multiregional culture festival. Over 175 authors, poets, artistes,
intellectuals, scientists, literary geniuses, historians, economists speak at Arth to thousands of young minds
on ground and a few million through the festival live-stream. The teams at Zee News and Zee 24 Ghanta
have worked together with the Zee LIVE team to make this a truly integrated offering by us in this space.”