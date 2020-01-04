A walk through India’s rich history and culture at Arth

After a successful season 1 in Kolkata and Delhi, Arth: A Culture Fest by

ZEE Live is back with a grand second season in the City of Joy. The regional edition of the second season

will be held in Kolkata on January 04 and 05, 2020 at Swabhumi – The Heritage.

Among the prominent Indian names speaking at the Kolkata edition of the festival includes economist

Subramanian Swamy, Anik Dutta, Babul Supriyo, Baudhayan Mukherji, Kunal Basu, Manoj

Muntashir, Nikhil Singh Rajputt, Pradeep Sarkar, Rituparna Sengupta. Sonal Mansingh, Suman

Ghosh, Supriya Newar, and Vikram Sampath, Ram Madhav, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Anurag Saxena,

Ujiwal Kumar Chaudhury.

The Kolkata edition will also include performances by legendary artistes like Bickram Ghosh, Euphoria,

Goutam Das Baul, Mamata Shankar, Jayati Chakraborty, Tarapada Rajak, Usha Uthup.

India’s intangible cultural heritage and civilization has deeply affected the cultural life of most of Asia and

has also, directly and indirectly, influenced other parts of the world. India is also one of the most ethnically

diverse nations in the world, with some of the most deeply religious societies and cultures. It is no surprise

that India’s diversity has also inspired many writers to pen differing perceptions of the country’s culture. As

you walk through India’s history, her geography, her linguistic, scientific and artistic contributions, your

individual interpretation becomes your discovery, your meaning, your ARTH.

Arth – A Culture Fest is a first of its kind festival that aims to Rediscover, Reconnect with and Revisit India

through art, culture, literature, politics and society.The second season of the festivalaims to celebrate the

essence of Indian thought and philosophy, as well as make it a journey of discovery by bringing together a

wide array of thinkers, scholars, philosophers, Indologists, artists, artisans, poets and authors. The second

season will have close to 200 scholars, writers, artists and artisans from across India and the globe as

participants. It will include varied activities, including cultural performances, workshops, visual art

installations, live art, etc. Exclusive sessions have been curated for children, which will comprise creative

workshops, theatre, history, philosophy, puppet performances, and masterclasses.

Shreyasi Goenka, Founder,and Director, Arth,said: “At ZEE, we are focused on keeping alive the

meaning of Indian culture. It’s in our DNA. I am extremely glad to announce the second season of India’s

largest attempt to celebrate all things that belong to this land, Arth. We want to inspire people to look inward

and discover what we as Indians stand for, what we are forgetting, what we criticise and why and ultimately,

how we can all move forward. The second season of Arth will aim to bind us together by discovering our

common ethos.”

Dr Vikram Sampath, Festival Director, Arth, said: “Arth is a festival to truly understand the extent of

India’s cultural evolution. Arth – through lectures, panel discussions, concerts, and performances – will

contextualise a lot of this traditional knowledge to modern times. The festival aims to be the definitive

platform to help attendees deep dive into India’s culture.”

Swaroop Banerjee (COO, Zee Live) said, “Arth – A Culture Fest was the first brand launched by Zee LIVE.

The country has witnessed a plethora of literature festivals, but Arth managed to carve its niche and firmly

took shape as the country’s first multiregional culture festival. Over 175 authors, poets, artistes,

intellectuals, scientists, literary geniuses, historians, economists speak at Arth to thousands of young minds

on ground and a few million through the festival live-stream. The teams at Zee News and Zee 24 Ghanta

have worked together with the Zee LIVE team to make this a truly integrated offering by us in this space.”

