‘Aaji Gao Mahageet’ Enthralls Audiences – The Musical Concert Paid Tribute To Dwijendralal Ray, Rajanikanta Sen And Atulprasad Sen

Vocalist Nupurchhanda Ghosh is an accomplished name in the music arena that it can be recalled easily. In the advent of the 21st year of commemorating these three poets, “Aaji Gao Mahageet”, the musical soiree by Ms Nupurchhanda Ghosh was organized today at Rabindra Sadan by Dimension 4 where she sang some of the everlasting compositions. The event was graced by Mr. Subrata Bakshi, State President, All India Trinamool Congress, Mr. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Hon’ble Minister, Power and Non-Conventional Energy Sources, Government of West Bengal, Ms. Chandrima Bhattacharya, Hon’ble Minister, Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms & Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Personnel and Administrative Reforms & e-Governance, Government of West Bengal, Indranil Sen, Hon’ble Minister, Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of West Bengal & Mr. Debashis Kumar, MMIC, Parks & Gardens, Sports, Advertisement & Parking Car Parking, Kolkata Municipal Corporation amongst others. Noted actress Konkona Sen Sharma recited the proses from the bards.

“Aaji Gao Mahageet”, the production featured vocal music and narration, penned and composed by these poets, expressing Love, Spirituality and Patriotism. Ms Nupurchhanda Ghosh and her 76 students interspersed with narration, the songs were chosen from the works of these poets.

“‘Aaji Gao Mahageet’ is our tribute to the trio – Dwijendralal Ray, Rajanikanta Sen and Atulprasad Sen.Through this musical soiree, I believe the music enthusiasts from the city would cherish the golden era of these timeless compositions. I am really glad to share the stage with Konkona Sen Sharma for the first time.I believe that my listeners will love this presentation more than ever.” said Ms Nupurchhanda Ghosh.

A compact disc (CD) comprising patriotic songs composed by the poets and sung by Ms Nupurchhanda Ghosh and her students were also launched during the program. The whole program was definitely a discerning testimony for the music enthusiast of Kolkata.

