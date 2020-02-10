Tue. Feb 11th, 2020

“Aajkal Chele Meyera Khela Fele Sudhu Porte Jaye”

The George Telegraph Training Institute at a session on the 7th  Kolkata Literature Festival has highlighted on the topic “Aajkal Chele Meyera Khela Fele Sudhu Porte Jaye” in the esteemed presence of Shri Purnendu Bose, Honorable Minister-in-Charge, Department of Technical Education & Training & Skill Development, Govt. of West Bengal, Mr. Dibyendu Barua, Former Chess Grand Master, Mr. Debasis Dutta, Reputed Sports Journalist, Mr. Gautam Sarkar, Former International Footballer, Ms. Paroma Banerjee, Famous Singer. The session was revolved around the discussions on how studies have taken over the essence of playing among the children.

Referring to the session Mr. Subrata Dutta, Director, The George Telegraph Group said, “It is an immense pleasure to be a part of the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair. Through the session Aajkal Chele Meyera Khela Fele Sudhu Porte Jaye we want to spread the message how extra curriculum activities specially sports can play an important role in a student’s life along with bookish knowledge”. 

