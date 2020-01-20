Aakanksha Manglani, Mrs. India Worldwide East 2018 hosted Style Shack, the most awaited exhibition of 2020

Mrs. India Worldwide East 2018, Aakanksha Manglani hosted Style Shack, one of the most awaited Fashion and Lifestyle exhibitions of 2020 at Williams Court.

The exhibition witnessed extraordinary environment dedicated to outstanding, mind warping innovation in the business of fashion, from agile design tools to exceptional in-store tech influencers, from the dynamic science of fashion retail analytics to hyper-targeted social marketing. The exhibition was inaugurated by few underprivileged kids from an NGO called Astitva. There was a vast range of products available in the exhibition like dresses, tops, organic soaps, organic oils, jewelry, and cosmetics.

This exhibition offered a dynamic opportunity to expose these children to experience and explore new things. Through interactive exhibits and hands-on play, children had the ability to take ownership of their own learning and develop and explore their own curiosities. This unique exposure provided them the foundation for creativity, critical thinking, and connection to the world around them.

Speaking on this occasion Aakanksha Manglani, Mrs. India Worldwide East 2018 said,” I am very happy and proud to be a part of this amazing exhibition. It is one of the most awaited exhibitions of 2020. Such kind of platform gives us an experience like nothing else can, a chance to connect, understand, and explore perceptions, feelings, and innovative thoughts. My desire is to see more children, regardless of their social or economic background, exposed to world of fashion and be given the opportunity to express themselves and to learn and grow to be productive and useful members of society”.

