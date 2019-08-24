Sat. Aug 24th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Aakanskha Manglani walks as a showstopper for All Ladies League

5 hours ago

Mrs. India International worldwide east 2019 Aakanksha Manglani walked the ramp as a showstopper for a charity show named ‘Walk Your Path’ organised by  All Ladies League at Taj Bengal . Aakanksha is a member of ALL and she has always been into women empowerment. This year she celebrated her birthday with underprivileged children and hosted a summer camp for them. The Charity money will go to different NGOs for the education and for welfare of all ladies. 

All Ladies League is the world’s largest All inclusive international women’s chamber and a global movement for the Welfare, Wealth, and Wellbeing of ALL by empowering women’s leadership.  

More Stories

Taco Bell Brings its Iconic Gordita to India

2 hours ago

Gotro hits Kolkata Theatres

3 hours ago

More than 2,200 Indian companies join Dubai Chamber in H1-2019

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Taco Bell Brings its Iconic Gordita to India

2 hours ago

Gotro hits Kolkata Theatres

3 hours ago

Aakanskha Manglani walks as a showstopper for All Ladies League

5 hours ago

More than 2,200 Indian companies join Dubai Chamber in H1-2019

5 hours ago
Copyright © All rights reserved. |

Copyright protected by The Times of Bengal(Media wing of Ullash Media & Productions)