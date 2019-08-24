Aakanskha Manglani walks as a showstopper for All Ladies League

Mrs. India International worldwide east 2019 Aakanksha Manglani walked the ramp as a showstopper for a charity show named ‘Walk Your Path’ organised by All Ladies League at Taj Bengal . Aakanksha is a member of ALL and she has always been into women empowerment. This year she celebrated her birthday with underprivileged children and hosted a summer camp for them. The Charity money will go to different NGOs for the education and for welfare of all ladies.

All Ladies League is the world’s largest All inclusive international women’s chamber and a global movement for the Welfare, Wealth, and Wellbeing of ALL by empowering women’s leadership.

