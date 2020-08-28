Aakash Aath – About Good Morning Aakash & Police Filez

The popular Bengali channel Akash Bangla, which was known for its news and

entertainment portfolio, has been re-launched as Aakash Aath from 14th October,

Positioned as a General Entertainment Channel (GEC), Aakash Aath presents

a wide variety of program, including news bulletins (Aakash Barta), catering to

audience across age groups. The longest running programs on air are, Good

Morning Aakash (live musical programme with guest artistes) & Police Filez (Crime

show based on real life incidents). Aakash Aath also airs some of the most popular

mega serials and blockbuster feature films every day.



‘Good Morning Aakash’ is a melodious program that exchanges greetings with the

audience through songs, talks and libe phone-ins. The journey of ‘Good Morning

Aakash’ commenced in 2012 as a result of the noble desires of Late Shri Ashok

Surana, the chieftain of Akash Aath to promote music, broadly. ‘Good Morning

Aakash’ has now stepped into its eighth year with a very successful response from

the audience. For so many years in a row, such a successful morning concert on

television has not been aired anywhere else in the history of the small screen. What

began as a two hours program has now a two and half hour slot, enthralling

audience across age group.



Apart from renowned artists, ‘Good Morning Aakash’ always pays special tributes to

the geniuses associated with the music world. Just as ‘Good Morning Aakash’ is

glorified by the participation of eminent artists, the show also works to bring

emerging artists to the audience by their intrinsic performances. From Smita

Pramanick to Pew Mukherjee, Gaurab Sarkar, Soumyadeep Sikder, Arpan – Arpita

(Aul – Baul) amongst many others first debuted on television with ‘Good Morning

Aakash’. Notable names like Madhubanti Bagchi, Tani – Muni, Parvati Das Baul &

Nikita Gandhi are some of the major additions on this list.



Every morning at seven o’clock, the melody of ‘Good Morning Aakash’ spreads all

over the world. A spiritual connection is instituted between the viewers and the

program. The audience here can talk directly with the artists. One can request the

song of his/her choice from the artist. Now viewers can also request their favourite

song through a video message if they want to hear the song in the voice of the artist

on that particular episode. That video is then played at the program. This weekly

initiative of Good Morning Aakash has been christened ‘Anurodher Aakah’.



Seventeen years and counting. The illustrious show, ‘Police Filez’, has a long and

glorious history. In 2020 also, it has a bright presence ever since it started back in

the year 2003. The show is a factual drama that highlighted naissances of the Crime

based on the true incidents. The idea of such truth-hunting ‘Docu-fiction’ was

conceived by Late Shri Ashok Surana to aware the viewers about the malicious

practices still happening in the society. Even till date, Police Filez observes its

responsibility towards the viewers with utmost sincerity and devotion. A host of

examples can be sighted, like – A kind-hearted man helped an acid attacked lady

victim financially after the incident at Pandua Police Station was aired, or,

two mischiefs smacked the head of a young minor boy with his eyes punched in the

Bangaon Police station area. After ‘Police Filez’ telecast the episodes,

Bangaon Lions Club extended their financial help to the minor’s family. Likewise, a

group of six adolescent girls were rescued from a Red-Light Area in Pune because

of the awareness ‘Police Filez’ created. Mathurapur Thana rescued the lives from

that place. Again, an adolescent from Gaighata Police station area filed a rape

complaint against her father, after she watched few similar episodes in ‘Police Filez’

and gathered courage to speak up against the ill-treatment. In another incident, a

case at Bongaon Police Station was closed for 31 years, the same sealed case was

re-opened and such of the power of this program that case was served justice.

These incidents prove that the show, has now over the period of time has achieved

sky-touching success and the record is irresistible.



Where it is customary in television to make serials based on original stories, it is

undoubtedly challenging to make this drama based on a proper research work of a

true story. This fiction is the pride of the channel, relying on accurate information

despite many obstacles.



Crimes from parts of Bengal and even outer parts of Bengal are brought under

scanner in this very program. The minute details of the crime with the criminal

psychology is vividly portrayed in this program so that the viewers can recognize the

culprits and be aware of the impending danger. Be it Hetal Parekh incident or the

mind shattering Nirbhaya Case, nothing can skip the radar of ‘Police Filez’ making it

the constant Protection Armor of the society.