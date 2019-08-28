Aakash Aath announced the new story of Sri Guruveh Namah series ‘Sri Sri Anandamoyee Maa’

Anandamayi Ma (née Nirmala Sundari; 30 April 1896 – 27 August 1982) was an Indian Hindu spiritual leader, described by Sivananda Saraswati (of the Divine Life Society) as “the most perfect flower the Indian soil has produced.”Precognition, faith healing and miracles were attributed to her by her followers.Paramahansa Yogananda translates the Sanskrit epithet Anandamayi as “Joy-permeated” in English. This name was given to her by her devotees in the 1920s to describe her perpetual state of divine joy.

