Sat. May 16th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Aakash Aath Brings FB Live Sessions To Spread Positivity During The Ongoing Lockdown

1 min read

Aakash Aath, one of the most popular regional general entertainment channels, has taken an initiative to keep audience engaged, Aakash Aath is showing motivational and informative live sessions by eminent personalities who have expertise in their respective fields and can give constructive guidance to sail through the lockdown period, using their Official Facebook Page.

In this platform, Dr. Amit Chakraborty, Psychiatrist, Dr.Reshmi Roychowdhury, Dietitian along with others have already conducted the live sessions. Now get ready for the laughter riot amidst the gloominess around as come Sunday, 17th May 2020 at 7pmWonder Munna, The Popular Comedy Video Creator & YouTuber will come Live to perform in Aakash Aath’s official FB page.

