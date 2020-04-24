Aakash Aath Brings Home Superhit Lockdown Week

After reintroducing some of their most popular TV Serials and show during the lockdown periods, Aakash Aath, one of the most popular regional general entertainment channels, is spicing after the afternoons with some of the all time classic Bengali musical super hit movies.

Aakash Aath will be airing these movies at the Dupurer Mega Movie slot which can be enjoyed by the family from 27th April to 3rd May, 2020 at 2.05 pm.

“To drive away your lockdown blues, we at Aakash Aath have decided to show some of the nostalgia laden popular movies every afternoon. Last week, we telecasted best family-oriented movies for a week. This week we are giving our viewers a golden chance to catch up with some block buster movies whose songs, even after so many years, enjoy mass popularity. Be Home, Be Safe & take care of your family,” said Ms Eshita Surana, Director, Aakash Aath.

So, while watching these movies featuring, also enjoy the songs like Tomar Dake Shara Dite & Badhu Kon Alo Laaglo Chokhe from Dadar Kirti (Tapas Paul & Mahua Roychoudhury), Chirodini Tumi Je Amar & Aami Mon Diyechhi from Amar Sangi (Prosenjit & Vijayeta Pandit), E Byatha Ki Je Byatha & Bou Katha Kou from Dhanni Meye (Uttam Kumar, Sabitri Chatterjee, Jaya Bhaduri & Patha Mukherjee), Aaj Ei Din Take & Phool Phute Jhore Jaaye from Antarale (Chiranjeet & Moonmoon Sen), Path Hok Bondhur & Mon Churi Chhara Kaaj Nei from Teen Murti (DHarmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Danny & Zeenat Aman), Bolchhi Tomar Kaane & Bhalobashi Bhalobashi from Aamar Tumi (Prosenjit & Farha) & Chup Kore Raag Kore from Maryada (Chiranjeet & Satabdi Roy) from this week’s list.