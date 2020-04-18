Aakash Aath Brings Home The Best Family Movie Week

In today’s fast moving world quality family time has reduced a lot. Work pressure, time for friends, other assignments have drastically taken a toll on time spent with the family. The COVID induced lockdown has given people the opportunity to spend quality time with their family members. During the lockdown period all the family members have come together to work and indulge in varied choices of activities, whatever is possible under the circumstances. They have indulge in activities like – cooking, cleaning the house, etc, which makes staying together a wonderful experience. Watching movies is also a favourite past time for the family members.

Keeping that in mind Aakash Aath, one of the most popular regional general entertainment channels, will be airing some of popular family movies at the Dupurer Mega Movie slot which you would enjoy watching with your family from 20th to 26th April, 2020 at 2.05 pm.

“Due to this unprecedented lockdown we are able spend some adequate time with our family members. In our daily routine while we have divided all the household work amongst ourselves, watching a good movie together is another aspect of our schedule. For this reason, we at Aakash Aath, have decided to show the best family oriented movies for a week. At the same time we request you to stay home and stay safe,” said Ms Eshita Surana, Director, Aakash Aath.

Movies if all the leading Bengali actors of different eras feature in this list which includes Anuradha, Otikram, Madhumoy, Agnibashor, Tasher Ghar, Amar Maaer Shapath and Konnadan.