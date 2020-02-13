Aakash Aath Launches GAAN POINT, A New Musical Extravaganza

Aakash Aath, one of the most popular regional general entertainment channels, launched a new musical extravaganza, ‘Gaan Point’, to be aired from 20th February, 2020, every Thursday to Saturday from 9.30 pm. The anchor of the show is renowned singer, Mr Shilajit Majumdar. Sangit Tiwari has directed this programme.

‘Gaan Point’ is a musical show where two renowned singers will be invited from different genres at Shilajit’s cafe, ‘Kachchhap’. There will be different types of weird menu available, which will be offered by anchor to the invitees. Gaan Point will have four rounds – 1) Porda-Phash, 2) Nagordola – Dichhe Paak, Gaitey Thaak, 3) Bolche Jokhon Gaitey Hobe and 4) Enjoy Guru. Lastly, there is an audience request segment where the singers will have to sing one of their songs as requested by an audience.

“Gaan Point is a fun filled musical program which will feature two singers and they will be taken through various round, including a face-off, by the anchor resulting into hilarious consequences. Audience will get to know their favourite singer little more up-close-and-personal,” said Ms Eshita Surana, Director of Aakash Aath.

“We have seen that there is a tremendous demand for musical shows amongst the audience. Most of our musical shows have gained immense popularity. Gaan Point, with it’s interesting and whacky concept, along with Shilajit’s novel way of anchoring along with the enthusiastic particpation by the singers is bound to grab the eyeballs of our discerning audience,” said Ms Priyanka Surana, Non-fiction Head, Aakash Aath.

Some of the performers to participate in the show are new generation singers like Ms Jojo, Monomay Bhattacharya & Ankita amongst others, who were also present today at the press conference to share their experience about the programme and also unveil the Gaan Point logo.

