Aakash Aath Launches Two New Mega Serials – ‘Briddhashram 2’ And ‘Balika Badhu’

Aakash Aath, one of the most popular regional general entertainment channels today announced the launch of two new serials, ‘Bridhhashram 2’ and ‘Balika Badhu’ as a part of their initiative to revamp their Prime-time slot. The cast and crew of both the serials including Veteran Actors, Lily Chakraborty, Chhanda Chatterjee, Director, Debidas Bhattacharya fromBriddhashram 2 and Adrija Mukherjee, Goutam Mukherjee, Samridhya Paul & Director, Manish Ghosh from Balika Badhu attended the webinar hosted to launch serials. The Directors of Aakash Aath, Ms Eshita Surana Poddar & Ms Priyanka Surana Bardia were also present at the virtual session.

“The ongoing global pandemic has not been kind and caused a great damage to the Entertainment sector. It has directly hit the livelihoods of so many people related to the television industry. Despite all the challenges, we at Aakash Aath stayed committed to our audience and thus, are launching these two new serials, ‘Briddhshram 2’ & ‘Balika Badhu’. The story of ‘Aamar Thikana Tai Briddhashram’ emotionally appealed to our viewers and Aakash Aath lived no stone unturned to fulfill there demands. We are now doing that with ‘Briddhashram 2’. Whereas ‘Balika Badhu’ is based on the eponymous novel by Shri Bimal Kar which has a timeless appeal. We are hopeful that our audience will cherish our new prime-time programs”, said Ms Eshita Surana Poddar, Directors, Aaksh Aath.

“Aakash Aath is all set to launch two new mega serials, Briddhashram 2 and Balika Badhu, the channel will revamp its Prime-time slot to introduce more programs like these, so that our viewers can engage more”, Ms Priyanka Surana Bardia, Directors, Aaksh Aath.

Briddhashram 2 takes forward the previous story ‘Amar Thikana Tai Briddhashram’. The story here will revolve around the topsy-turvy relationship between Yashoda and her family members where an old age home named ‘Sesher Kobita’ will also be the crux of the storyline. Lily Chakraborty will be essaying the titular role ‘Yashoda’ in this serial.

Written by noted author Shri Bimal Kar, Balika Badhu, on the other hand, tells the story of a young girl who gets married before she is old enough to understand what marriage all is about. The story is portrayed against the backdrop of Indian freedom struggle. Gradually the young girl and her school-going husband grow as a couple and begin to love each other.

Both the serials will be aired from 31st August, 2020 every Monday to Saturday only on Aakash Aath. Bridhhashram 2 will be aired at 7.30 pm andBalika Badhu will be aired at 8 pm respectively. ‘Dipabolir Satkahon’ will make a comeback at 7.00 pm on 31st August 2020 on Aakash Aath.