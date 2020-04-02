Aakash Aath Reintroduced Ever Popular Teleserials

Aakash Aath, one of the most popular regional entertainment channels, will be airing some of its popular ever tele serials during the lockdown period starting from 1st April, 2020.

“As per the government declaration, we have postponed all our shooting till further announcement as a precautionary measure for artists and co members. Instead of playing repeat telecasts of the currently aired mega serials and shows, we have decided to air the once famous and most demanding shows of Aakash Aath like – Janani, Legends, Om Sai Ram, Amar Thikana Tai Bridhashram and Sahityer Sera Samay which evokes a nostalgia. We urge everybody on behalf of Aakash Aath to stay home and stay safe,” said Ms Eshita Surana, Director, Aakash Aath.

‘Janani’ is the reproduction of the first ever mega serial in Bengali produced by late Shree Ashok Surana for Doordarshan. Aakash Aath reintroduced the serial by the same name after seventeen years, aired in Aakash Aath which was directed by Sushanta Basu. The ensemble cast featured Anuradha Roy, Shankar Chakraborty, Kushal Chakraborty, Reshmi Sen, Kaushik Sen and Mrinal Mukhopadhyay among others. Janani mega serial will be aired from Monday to Saturday at 9.30 pm. ‘Sahityer Sera Samay’ is the collation of the stories by renowned Bengali authors, the same will be aired from 7.00 pm. ‘Amar Thikana Tai Briddhashram’, a story from Chhoy Masher Mega revolves around an aged woman who has been deprived from her family’s love and sent to an old age home by her son. The story mainly focuses on whether the children refusing to shoulder responsibilities of their parents is due to situational pressers or due to psychological transitions. The serial features Lily Chakraborty, Chanda Chatterjee, Manoj Mitra and singer Nachiketa Chakraborty among others. The story is directed by Debidas Bhattacharya and will be aired at 7.30 pm. every Monday to Saturday. ‘Om Sai Ram’ featuring actor Bhaswar Chatterjee is the pioneer of all the mythological based tele-soaps. It makes a comeback too and will be aired from 6.30 pm. This serial was directed by Sushanta Basu. The ever-popular musical show ‘Legends’ also returns to your TV screen at 9.30 am for three hours long on every Sunday.

The entertainment industry has been badly affected by COVID 19, with shooting postponed indefinitely, Aakash Aath like other TV channels has reintroduced their popular serials and shows to far their reverse.

About Aakash Aath:

The popular Bengali channel Akash Bangla, which was known for its news and entertainment portfolio, has been re-launched as Aakash Aath from 14th October, 2013. Positioned as a General Entertainment Channel (GEC), Aakash Aath presents a wide variety of program, including news bulletins (Aakash Barta), catering to audience across age groups. The programs on air are, Good Morning Aakash (live musical programme with guest artistes), Gaan Point, FM On TV (Music program), Radhuni (Cookery show), Jagat Janani Maa Sarada (devotional serial), Police Filez, Bengal Crime (Crime show based on real life incidents), Sri Guruveh Namah (a devotional mega serial on the lives of many saints), Dipabalir Saat Kahan (a story about a women’s struggle against all the odds of the society), Agunpakhi & Annyo Jashoda. Aakash Aath also airs blockbuster feature films every day. The channel promises to launch an array of interesting shows & serials in the coming days.

The revised program schedule of Aakash Aath starting from 1st April, 2020 is as follows:

Monday – Saturday

6:30a.m – Bhaktigeeti

7:00-9:30a.m- Good Morning Aakash

1:30p.m- Radhuni

2:05-5p.m- Dupurer Mega Movie

5-5:30p.m- Aakash Barta

6p.m-Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

6:30p.m- Om Sai Ram

7p.m- Sahityer Shera Samay (Mon-Sat one story)

7:30-8:30p.m- Briddhashram

8:30p.m-9:30p.m- Police Filez

9:30-10:30p.m- Janani

10:30-11p.m- Aakash Barta

11p.m-12p.m – Police Filez

Sunday

7-9:30a.m- Good Morning Aakash

9:30 am-12:30pm- 3 episodes of Legends

12:30 pm- Dadathakurer Deshe

1:30p.m- Aakashe Superstars

2:05-5p.m- Dupurer Mega Movie

5-5:30p.m- Aakash Barta

5:30p.m-8:30p.m- Police Filez