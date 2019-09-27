Aakash Aath Ushers In Ma Durga With A Night Long Musical Extravaganza Titled ‘Raat Pohalo Sharodo Prateh’

When – A nine and a half hours of musical extravaganza from 9.30 pm on Friday, 27th September, 2019 to 7 am on Saturday, 28th September, 2019

Where – Aakash Aath

What – On the eve of Mahalaya, Aakash Aath is hosting the Live music program, ‘Raat Pohalo Sharodo Prateh’, to welcome Maa Durga. More than 20 renowned performing artists including Ms Jojo, Anwesha Dutta Gupta, Aditi Munshi, Swapan Basu, Sidhu, Mekhla, Sanchita, Kinjal, Durnibar, Ananya, Aritra, Ujjaini, Shovan, Aruna, Tirtha among others will be performing LIVE. There will be comedy skits in between featuring Manali as Maa Durga, Subhashis as Mahishashur and Sujan Mukherjee (Neel) as Karthik. Aakash Aath is hosting this program since last four years.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

