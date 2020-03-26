Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Introduces the Online instant Admission-Cum -Scholarship Test (iACST) amidst COVID-19 shutdown

The COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant uncertainty has impacted schools and educational institutes across India. Rising to the occasion, Aakash Educational Services Limited, the national leader in test preparatory services for aspiring doctors and IITians with more than 200 centres across the country, has launched a unique new instant scholarship — the online instant Admission Cum Scholarship Test Exam (iACST) — to be conducted daily, commencing today.

The test will allow students to take the exam online and provide them with details of the scholarship earned immediately. With iACST, students can even take instant admission and prepare under the expert guidance of Aakash Faculty. For more information log on to https://iacst.aakash.ac.in/iacstexam

Online iACST enables deserving students to earn up-to 75% scholarship and helps them take the first step in their aim to become doctors and IITians. Students studying in Class VIIIto XII are eligible to sit for the exam. The scholarship will be for admission into Medical, Engineering and Foundation Classroom Courses. The test offers students a platform to showcase their potential for Medicine/Engineering as a career.

iACST will be conducted using the Aakash CBT platform as well as through the Aakash website and on Apps for both Android and Apple platforms.

Commenting on the launch of iACST, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “ In the wake of COVID 19 outbreak, AESL is organising the online instant Admission Cum Scholarship Test (iACST) for the convenience and comfort of thousands of talented students. This will give the students the opportunity to take the test from the comfort of their home and get instant result and admission. The scholarship exam is being offered for admission to candidates who aim to become doctors and engineers. I am sure the students will take advantage of this offer that will be a step towards realising their dreams.”