Aakash Institute Announces National Scholarship Exam, ‘ANTHE 2019’; to be Held on Oct 20, 2019

Aakash Educational Services Limited, the national leader in test preparatory services for aspiring doctors and IITians with more than 186 centres across the country, has announced that the tenth edition of its annual scholarship exam, named as the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE), will be held on October 20 (Sunday) this year across 24 states & Union Territories in the country.

Being one of the largest private sector pan-India exams, ANTHE gives deserving students an opportunity to earn up-to 100% scholarship and helps them take the first step in their endeavor to become doctors and IITians. Students studying in Class VIII to XII can participate in the exam.

Looking at the response and demand from students and parents, this year ANTHE is open to Class XI and XII students as well, unlike previous years.

Started in 2010, ANTHE has seen more than 15.61 lakh students appearing for the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam. In 2018 alone, the highest number of students appeared for the exam at more than 3 lakhs.

The last date for submitting enrolment form for ANTHE 2019 is October 15, 2019 (Tuesday), with a fee of Rs. 500 which can also be paid through netbanking channels, debit card, credit card or directly at Aakash Institute’s branch/centre. Students enrolling for ANTHE will also receive enrolment in the most sought after Daily Practice Test (DPT) program of Aakash iTutor for the class they are currently studying in.

2,000+ students across Classes VIII and XII will be eligible for 100% scholarship on Tuition Fee, along with 600 students eligible for Cash Awards.

Beyond the top scoring students, there will be attractive scholarships on Tuition Fee based on the marks/ scored by the student in ANTHE test.

The countrywide talent hunt will be conducted across the states & Union Territories of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. AESL has also announced that more centres of ANTHE can be opened in any city on request from students, parents or school authorities, subject to minimum conditions.

Commenting on the launch of ANTHE, Mr. Aakash Chaudhry, Co-Promoter and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) and Founder & Trustee of Plaksha University, said “We are overwhelmed by the response that ANTHE has received over the last one decade. It has today emerged as one of the largest gateway in the country for school students aspiring for Medical or IIT dream. More than 3 lakh students appeared for ANTHE last year. We are confident that just like the previous years, students will come out in lakhs to apply for the prestigious talent hunt exam and take advantage of this great opportunity to achieve their career goals.”

About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) provides comprehensive test preparatory services for students preparing for Medical and Engineering Entrance Examinations, School/Board Exams and Competitive Exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads. AESL believes that the “Aakash” brand is associated with quality test preparation and a proven student selection track record in various Medical and Engineering Entrance Examinations.

With 31 years of operational experience in the test preparatory industry, the company has a large number of selections in Medical & Engineering Entrance Exams, a pan India network of 186+ Aakash Centres (including franchisee), and a student count of more than 200,000.

