Aakash Institute records impressive result in JEE Mains 2020

In a historic result, a record 9 State Toppers are from Aakash Institute, the national leader in test preparatory services, and 3 Aakashians have scored 100 percentile in the prestigious JEE Mains 2020 (September) engineering competitive examinations, results for which were announced last night.

The Top scorer in the Classroom course at Aakash Institute are Chirag Falor (AIR-12) 100 percentile (296/300); followed by Sooraj Srinivasan (AIR-34) with 99.99 percentile;Avval Amil (AIR 43) with 99.99 percentile; Perit Paliwal (AIR 75) with 99.99 percentile; Era Sarda (AIR-79) with 99.99 percentile and Shikhar Agarwal (AIR-99) with 99.99 percentile.

Out of the total of 9 Aakashians from across India who topped their States, 6 are Toppers in the Female category including from Aakash Classroom and Distance Learning Programme (DLP) Courses. The Girl Toppers are Era Sarda (Classroom, AIR-79) who secured 99.99 percentile from Delhi NCT; Sreemanti Dey (Classroom, AIR-131) with 99.99 from West Bengal; Shreeya Moghe (Classroom, AIR-241) with 99.98 from Madhya Pradesh; Vanshita (Classroom, AIR-2002) with 99.83 percentile from Himachal Pradesh; Stitiprajna Sahoo (Aakash DLP, AIR-188) with 99.98 percentile from Odisha; Anaad Kaur (Aakash DLP, AIR-610) with 99.95 percentile from Punjab.

Other State Toppers are Parveez Mehdi (Classroom) who secured 96.52 percentile from the Union Territory of Ladakh; Advaid Deepak (Aakash Digital, AIR-95) from Kerala with 99.99 percentile and Sourabh Soumyakanta Das (Aakash DLP, AIR-128) with 99.99 percentile from Odisha.

Two students from Aakash DLP who scored 100 percentile are Parth Dwivedi (DLP course, AIR-14) from Rajasthan and Nishant Agarwal (AIR-21) from Delhi NCT. Other top scorers from DLP are Aman Bansal (AIR-55) from Haryana who scored 99.99 percentile; Karan Jain (AIR-94) from Chandigarh with 99.99 percentile and Naman Singh Rana (AIR-97) from Rajasthan who secured 99.99 percentile.

From Aakash Digital apart from Advaid Deepak from Kerala, Vaibhav Saha (AIR-39) from Rajasthan has secured 99.99 percentile.

Congratulating the students and commenting on the impressive results, Mr. Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said: “The JEE Main results are an impressive feat that speak volumes of the faculty, curriculum and training at Aakash. Registering one of the best results in the JEE Mains examination in the test preparation sector. Congratulations to all our students who have performed well in the JEE Mains examination. The credit goes to the hard work put in by our students, the support of their family and our faculty, as well as the quality test preparation imparted at Aakash Institute. I wish them all the best for the future.”

JEE (Main) Examination for B.E./B.Tech. was conducted by NTA between September 1-6, 2020 in two shifts per day across the country.

Aakash Institute aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success. It has a centralized in-house process for curriculum and content development and faculty training and monitoring, led by its National Academic Team. Over the years, students from AESL have shown proven selection track record in various Medical & Engineering entrance exams and competitive exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads.

